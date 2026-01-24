Telangana HC sets aside death penalty of woman who killed her child in ‘Sarpadosham’ ritual sacrifice, says her conduct was more of ‘psychotic ideation than with criminal design’

Acquitting the woman of all charges, the Telangana High Court directed that she be transferred from Chanchalguda Prison to the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda for continued care and treatment.

The Telangana High Court on Friday set aside the death penalty and acquitted a 35-year-old woman accused of killing her seven-month-old daughter in 2021, ruling that the appellant’s conduct at the time was “more consistent with psychotic ideation than with criminal design.”

The Division Bench of Justices K Lakshman and Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy accepted the plea of insanity and observed that “though the act is attributable to the appellant-accused, the same does not constitute an offence in the eye of law,” granting her the benefit of the general exception under Section 84 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The appellant, Banothu Bharathi, according to the prosecution, strongly believed she had “Sarpadosham” (a curse). Influenced by superstitious beliefs and YouTube videos regarding “Sarpadosham”, she performed a ritual at her home in Suryapet on April 15, 2021, during which she is accused of slitting her infant daughter’s throat and cutting her tongue as a “sacrifice” to rid herself of the curse. In April 2025, the Ist Additional District and Sessions Judge at Suryapet found her guilty of murder and imposed the death penalty, describing the crime as “rarest of rare”.