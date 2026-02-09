Statehood movement: Telangana HC seeks state’s stance on activists’ plea for 250 square yard plots and Rs 2,500 monthly pension

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to clarify its position on a writ petition filed by a group of people who claim to have participated in the Telangana statehood movement, seeking land and a monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

In the petition, the group urged the court to declare the principal secretary of the Revenue Department’s inaction in issuing orders regarding their demands illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional.

Seeking to know the legal grounds for demanding a grant of 250-square-yard plots and a monthly pension, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed that lakhs of people have participated in the movement and that the court cannot open a Pandora’s box by granting an order in favour of the petitioners.