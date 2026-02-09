Statehood movement: Telangana HC seeks state’s stance on activists’ plea for 250 square yard plots and Rs 2,500 monthly pension
The petitioners submitted to the High Court that they were members of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, and that criminal cases had been lodged against them during the agitation for separate statehood.
The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to clarify its position on a writ petition filed by a group of people who claim to have participated in the Telangana statehood movement, seeking land and a monthly pension of Rs 2,500.
In the petition, the group urged the court to declare the principal secretary of the Revenue Department’s inaction in issuing orders regarding their demands illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional.
Seeking to know the legal grounds for demanding a grant of 250-square-yard plots and a monthly pension, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed that lakhs of people have participated in the movement and that the court cannot open a Pandora’s box by granting an order in favour of the petitioners.
The petitioners submitted that they were members of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC), and that criminal cases were lodged against them during the agitation for separate statehood; they argued that proof of their participation in the movement was these crimes.
When Justice Reddy asked if any government order had been issued promising pension and land to the activists, the counsel for the petitioners, Karunakar Reddy, submitted a letter dated May 2025, forwarded by a district collector to the principal secretary of the Revenue Department, on these lines for participants of the movement from 1969 to 2014.
‘You should have some enforceable right’
Justice Reddy also sought to know whether there was a government policy on the matter and noted that a letter forwarded by an official doesn’t give the petitioners any enforceable right. “There has to be a GO,” the judge observed, questioning the petitioners as to when and where the government has made such a promise.
The judge noted that the letter was “a request” from JAC to the district collector to drop criminal cases and award monthly pensions and plots. “He requested. Where did the government agree? You should have some enforceable right,” the judge observed.
The judge remarked that a separate statehood movement was being treated on par with the freedom movement, where people fought against the British and the Nizam. The judge added that a favourable order for the petitioners may lead more people to approach the court with similar pleas.
The counsel for the petitioners then submitted that two such people had been allotted plots after a GO was issued earlier, but the orders were not available on the official portal. The court then directed the assistant government pleader for assignment to get instructions or clarification on the state’s stance on this matter, and posted the matter for further hearing on February 23.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More