Telangana HC seeks response from Centre, State on toxic paraquat pesticide linked to hundreds of annual deaths

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Central Government and the State Government to respond to a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking a ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of paraquat pesticide in the state, and to raise awareness through campaigns highlighting the dangers of the highly toxic herbicide and suggesting safer alternatives.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin sought the Centre and the State respondents, including the director of public health and family welfare and the director of agriculture, to get instructions and file their counter-affidavit in three weeks.

The court also issued notice to Hyderabad-based Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC).

The PIL was initiated based on a letter to the court stating that the pesticide, when used even in small quantities, can cause irreversible organ damage and pose a severe threat to human life. The letter said that despite a ban, it continues to be manufactured, sold openly and widely used in agricultural practices in Telangana, and according to available data, over 200 lives are lost each year in the state due to paraquat poisoning.

The letter also pointed out that the same pesticide was prohibited in the European Union, China, and Brazil.

B Mukherjee, the counsel representing the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, submitted that paraquat disulphate was banned, whereas paraquat dichloride was not. He said the ministry can be involved if the petitioner specifically makes a case about paraquat disulphate.

The bench observed that the petitioner had chosen the genus irrespective of paraquat disulphate or paraquat dichloride.

“Assuming that it is paraquat disulphate, then what are the steps taken or any guidelines, enactment, or circular in place, or who is responsible if such a thing has to be created?” the bench asked. The counsel said the generic formula was always paraquat dichloride and not paraquat disulphate. Further, the bench observed that the endeavour was about seeking some regulation and monitoring of hazardous agrochemicals, and public awareness campaigns about the dangers of using a poisonous agrochemical and substituting with safer alternatives.

As the counsel sought time to seek instructions, the court issued the directions, and the matter was then adjourned for further hearing after three weeks.