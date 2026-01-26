‘Right to earn’ can’t shield poor service: Telangana HC rejects railway caterer’s plea against tea stall licence termination
The Centre’s counsel contended before the Telangana HC that between 2022 and 2025, the petitioner, who operated his stall at Kacheguda railway station, was penalised six times for deviation from service standards.
The petition filed before the Telangana High Court by Shaik Khader Basha, who operated a tea stall at Kacheguda railway station, claimed that the termination of the licence violated his constitutional rights. (File photo)
The Telangana High Court recently dismissed a writ petition filed by a railway caterer challenging the termination of his licence for a tea stall while ruling that the right to earn a livelihood does not provide a shield for poor service or the exploitation of passengers.
In his judgment dated January 8, 2026, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka observed, “The principle of social justice and right to livelihood, though significant, cannot be invoked to protect practices such as overcharging passengers or repeated violation of service standards, which adversely affect the travelling public and tarnish the image of Indian Railways.”
The court was dealing with a writ petition filed by Shaik Khader Basha who operated a tea stall at Kacheguda railway station. Claiming that he has been earning his livelihood solely through railway catering licences, Basha approached the court in November 2025 seeking to overturn the termination of his Special Minor Unit (SMU) licence for a tea stall. He argued that the termination violated his constitutional rights under Articles 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession or to carry on any trade) and 21 (no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty).
Deputy Solicitor General N Bhujanga Rao, representing the Centre as well as the South Central Railway, contended that renewal of licence is not a matter of right either under Article 2.2 of the Master Licence Agreement or under Point No. 17 of the Catering Policy-2010, and it was strictly subject to satisfactory performance of the licensee during the tenure of the contract.
Further, he submitted that during the licence period between July 2022 and July 2025, penalties were imposed on the petitioner on six occasions for deficiencies, including overcharging and deviation from service standards. He submitted that in several instances the petitioner delayed payment of penalties, thereby committing breach of contractual obligations.
Rao argued that the petitioner’s explanation to the show-cause notice issued to him was unsatisfactory, as it failed to justify repeated non-compliance and unsatisfactory operational performance. Consequently, the contract was terminated by the competent authority on November 21, 2025, as per paragraph 17.1 of the Catering Policy-2010.
He placed reliance on inspection reports and public complaints, and added that rejection of renewal and termination of contract was effected to ensure accountability, maintain public confidence, and safeguard the interests of passengers using railway premises. He also informed the court that the petitioner has not been blacklisted or debarred and continues to be eligible to participate in future catering tenders.
Plea ‘devoid of merits’
Justice Bheemapaka noted that the petitioner has admittedly suffered penalties on more than five occasions, which, under Para 17.1 of the Catering Policy-2010, mandates rejection of renewal. The court also dismissed the petitioner’s contention that the show-cause notice and termination order contain identical reasoning and observed that it does not vitiate the decision when the record discloses objective material, inspection reports, penalty records and contractual breaches. “The decision is traceable to statutory policy provisions and contractual clauses, and therefore cannot be termed arbitrary or non-speaking,” the court remarked.
While stressing that paragraph 17.1 of the Catering Policy-2010 clearly prescribes imposition of fines or warnings on more than five occasions as a disqualifying factor, the court pointed out that the termination pertains only to the present licence and is based on documented unsatisfactory performance. The petitioner has not been blacklisted or debarred and he remains eligible to participate in future tenders, the court recalled.
“The action of respondents is justified in the light of the Catering Policy-2010, Master Licence Agreement, Commercial Circular No. 22 of 2017, inspection records, penalty history and due process,” the judgment read. The court found no arbitrariness, mala fides or violation of Articles 19(1)(g), 21 or 39 of the Constitution and dismissed the petition as devoid of merits.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More