‘Right to earn’ can’t shield poor service: Telangana HC rejects railway caterer’s plea against tea stall licence termination

The petition filed before the Telangana High Court by Shaik Khader Basha, who operated a tea stall at Kacheguda railway station, claimed that the termination of the licence violated his constitutional rights. (File photo)

The Telangana High Court recently dismissed a writ petition filed by a railway caterer challenging the termination of his licence for a tea stall while ruling that the right to earn a livelihood does not provide a shield for poor service or the exploitation of passengers.

In his judgment dated January 8, 2026, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka observed, “The principle of social justice and right to livelihood, though significant, cannot be invoked to protect practices such as overcharging passengers or repeated violation of service standards, which adversely affect the travelling public and tarnish the image of Indian Railways.”

The court was dealing with a writ petition filed by Shaik Khader Basha who operated a tea stall at Kacheguda railway station. Claiming that he has been earning his livelihood solely through railway catering licences, Basha approached the court in November 2025 seeking to overturn the termination of his Special Minor Unit (SMU) licence for a tea stall. He argued that the termination violated his constitutional rights under Articles 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession or to carry on any trade) and 21 (no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty).