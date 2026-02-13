Telangana HC demands state policy on emergency care after man dies following denial of treatment in Mahabubabad

The advocate contended that serious gaps in the provision of medical care were endangering residents and violating Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution. (Image generated using AI)

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a comprehensive counter-affidavit within three weeks, detailing the policy decisions and guidelines issued for the provision of medical facilities, especially for those suffering from near-fatal diseases.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation, initiated following a letter to the Chief Justice by Advocate Bathini Komuraiah about an incident at Mahabubabad Civil Hospital in October 2025.

The advocate, enclosing newspaper clippings of the incident, alleged in his letter that a patient in urgent need of medical care at Mahabubabad Civil Hospital was denied treatment because he was unaccompanied and lacked valid documents.