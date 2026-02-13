Telangana HC demands state policy on emergency care after man dies following denial of treatment in Mahabubabad

An advocate wrote to the Telangana High Court Chief Justice, stating that a patient in urgent need of medical care at Mahabubabad Civil Hospital was denied treatment because he was unaccompanied and lacked valid documents.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
2 min readHyderabadFeb 13, 2026 11:37 AM IST
gavelThe advocate contended that serious gaps in the provision of medical care were endangering residents and violating Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution. (Image generated using AI)
The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a comprehensive counter-affidavit within three weeks, detailing the policy decisions and guidelines issued for the provision of medical facilities, especially for those suffering from near-fatal diseases.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation, initiated following a letter to the Chief Justice by Advocate Bathini Komuraiah about an incident at Mahabubabad Civil Hospital in October 2025.

The advocate, enclosing newspaper clippings of the incident, alleged in his letter that a patient in urgent need of medical care at Mahabubabad Civil Hospital was denied treatment because he was unaccompanied and lacked valid documents.

The PIL concerns V Ravi from Jayaram village in Chinnaguduru mandal, who, according to the petition, was allegedly denied treatment at Mahabubabad Civil Hospital despite serious kidney and other ailments because he was unaccompanied and did not have his Aadhaar card, Advocate Komuraiah contended on Thursday.

Komuraiah submitted that Ravi spent a couple of days on the hospital premises and eventually fell unconscious. He was mistakenly declared dead and moved to the mortuary. About a day later, sanitation workers cleaning the mortuary discovered that he was still alive and alerted the authorities. Ravi was then readmitted and treated at the hospital, but he passed away a week later.

The advocate contended that serious gaps in the provision of medical care were endangering residents and violating Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution. Media reports noted that Ravi was an alcoholic living alone after his wife and children had left him.

While the hospital authorities denied refusing treatment or placing him in the mortuary, the state government ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The bench acknowledged the gravity of the allegations and directed that emergency medical care must not be denied on technical or procedural grounds, adjourning the matter for further hearing in three weeks.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.

 

