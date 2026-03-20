Police cannot usurp magistrate’s power to seal buildings, rules Telangana High Court

The court found that the police commissioner issued the notice and continued with the sealing of the property without the involvement of a jurisdictional magistrate. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Ruling that the police overstepped their jurisdiction by bypassing mandatory procedures under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the Telangana High Court set aside the sealing and attachment of a building in Hyderabad’s Guttala Begumpet, which had been shut after a raid.

In the judgment dated March 6, Justice E V Venugopal emphasised that while Section 18 of the Act allows for the closure of brothels, this power is vested strictly in a magistrate, not the police.

The petitioner is the owner of a five-story building that he leased to tenants in March 2024 to operate a guest house. In August 2025, the Hyderabad police conducted a raid on the premises, claiming prostitution activities involving foreign nationals and several other accused individuals.