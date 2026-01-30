Telangana HC overrules lower court, says FIR can be marked as evidence even at ‘fag end’ of trial

The case relates to a murder trial in which the prosecution realised they had accidentally forgotten to officially mark the FIR as an exhibit during the investigating officer’s testimony.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readHyderabadJan 30, 2026 10:31 AM IST
Telangana High CourtThe Telangana High Court set aside a trial court order and allowed the prosecution to mark the FIR as evidence, stressing the need for a just decision.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court’s order refusing to allow the prosecution to mark a First Information Report (FIR) as an exhibit through an investigating officer “at the fag end of the case”, ruling that the order fell into error in not considering the aspect of “just decision”. The prosecution claimed that it did not mark the FIR due to oversight.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, finding fault with the April 24, 2025, order passed by the First Additional Sessions Judge, Hanamkonda, observed that “the need for a just decision in a case is the touchstone which must guide the decision making for a Court to recall, examine and re-examine, if evidence is essential to achieve a just decision, this crucial aspect cannot be ignored.”

The case involves a murder that occurred in January 2018 in Kazipet. Four people were accused of attacking and killing two people over a property dispute and subsequently concealing evidence. During the trial in a lower court in Hanamkonda, the prosecution realised they had accidentally forgotten to officially mark the FIR as an exhibit during the testimony of the investigating officer, the station house officer of Kazipet police station.

The trial court declined to allow the prosecution’s petition under Section 311 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), requesting to recall the investigating officer for further examination and mark the FIR as an exhibit, holding that the investigating officer was already examined and cross-examined, and arguments were heard, and the matter was posted for reply arguments. The trial court held that the petition was filed “at the fag end of the case”.

In the criminal petition before the high court, the state challenged the trial court’s order. The assistant public prosecutor argued the ambit of Section 311 (Power to summon material witness, or examine person present) of CrPC was very wide, and the powers are to be exercised for justice and can be exercised at any stage of inquiry, trial or any other proceedings under CrPC.

‘Court is not a hapless bystander’

Justice Jukanti disagreed with the lower court’s reasoning and noted that power under Section 311 of CrPC was governed by the requirement of justice. The court pointed to Supreme Court rulings that held that “the statutory provision (section 311 of CrPC) emphasises that the Court is not a hapless bystander in the derailment of justice.” It noted that the court “has a vital role to discharge in ensuring that the cause of discovering truth as an aid in the realisation of justice is manifest.”

The court concluded that “the ingredients of Section 311 of Cr.P.C. and the essentiality of evidence of the witness to be examined, along with marking of FIR as an Exhibit through him, indeed are vital for a just decision in the case and relief as prayed must have been granted keeping in mind the gravity of charges.”

Story continues below this ad

Consequently, the trial court was directed to recall the investigating officer (PW-21) for further examination, specifically to get the FIR marked as an exhibit. The high court also directed that the defence be given an opportunity to raise any objections during this process.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement