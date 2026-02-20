Plea challenging trifurcation of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: Telangana HC seeks response from Centre, state in 3 weeks

The petitioner claimed that the GO to reorganise Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was issued after a jurisdictional freeze on boundaries, imposed by Circular No 1 issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India last year.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
4 min readHyderabadFeb 20, 2026 09:56 AM IST
Telangana HCThe matter was adjourned for further hearing on March 25. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the state government to place their stand on record in a writ petition challenging the recent government order implementing administrative reorganisation of the unified Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three smaller municipal corporations.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing a writ petition seeking a stay on the government order (GO Ms. 55 dated February 11) until the completion of all Census 2027 operations.

The bench directed the Additional Solicitor General and the Advocate General to file their counter-affidavits in three weeks and granted one more week for the petitioner’s counsel to file his reply.

Through the GO, a unified GHMC of 2053 square kilometres (after merging the erstwhile GHMC with 27 peripheral municipal bodies in December 2025) was trifurcated into a truncated GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

Petitioner’s claims

The petitioner, Daram Guruva Reddy, claimed that the GO was issued after a jurisdictional freeze on boundaries imposed by Circular No 1 issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India on August 13, 2025. Reddy said the GO was also contrary to the provisions of the Census Act of 1948 and the Census Rules of 1990, especially Rule 8(iv), and was in violation of Articles 14, 254, 256, and 257 of the Constitution.

Rajkumar Gummi, the petitioner’s counsel, referred to the census notification of June 16, 2025, which declared the reference date for the 2027 census to be March 1, 2027, except for parts of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. He also referred to another notification issued on January 7, 2026, noting that the Phase-1 house listing operations for census 2027 will take place between April 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, and that the Phase-2 enumeration of population will take place in February 2027.

The counsel also submitted that, as per the census rules, the state government shall freeze the administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils, towns, etc., from the date intimated by the Census Commissioner, which shall not be earlier than the census reference date and till the completion of the census. He stated that the freezing date for any changes in boundaries, as per the census commissioner’s circular issued in accordance with census rules, was December 31, 2025.

Story continues below this ad

He informed the court that 27 urban local bodies were merged into GHMC on December 3, 2025, to create a unified GHMC, and that on December 24, a delimitation exercise was conducted for the unified GHMC, creating 300 municipal wards. While this was within the freezing date, he said, the GO reorganising the unified GHMC into three municipal corporations was issued on February 11 and was contrary to the conditions mentioned in the census circular.

State and Centre’s stance

Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the state, submitted that the state was required to freeze the administrative boundaries from the date to be intimated by the census commissioner, which shall not be less than one year from the census reference date and till the completion of the census. Since the reference date was March 1, 2027, he pointed out that the state was required to freeze the boundaries on March 1, 2026.

B Narasimha Sharma, Additional Solicitor General of India, representing the Centre and the registrar general and census commissioner, referring to the Circular No.1 of August 13, 2025, submitted that the directors of census operations (DCOs) were required to send details of all jurisdictional changes between January 1, 2010, and June 30, 2025, by August 22, 2025, and report similar changes between July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, by January 10, 2026, to provide a complete picture of jurisdiction changes up to December 31, 2025.

Objecting to AG’s submissions, Gummi said that the freezing date would be intimated by the census commissioner, and in the present case, it was notified in August 2025 as December 31, 2025.

The matter was adjourned for further hearing on March 25.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Toxic Teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Toxic Teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF
Anubhav Sinha directs Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Assi.
Anubhav Sinha says he'd 'fight tooth and nail' to not announce Assi box office 'no matter how good or bad'
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Airline tag
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Airline tag
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement