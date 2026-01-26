Telangana High Court orders removal of encroachers from Nizam-era cow shelter in Hyderabad, gives 2 weeks for eviction

The Telangana High Court directed the authorities to approach the Hyderabad police and seek police protection for executing the order.

The Telangana High Court earlier this month ordered the immediate removal of unauthorised occupants from a land parcel in Hyderabad where a private charitable trust has been operating a veterinary hospital and goshala (cow shelter) for over a century.

Granting two weeks for execution of the eviction, the court on January 9 directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Endowments Department to protect the premises from any encroachment and to report compliance on January 30, the next date of hearing.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao passed the directions while dealing with a writ petition filed by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in 2007.