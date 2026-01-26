Telangana High Court orders removal of encroachers from Nizam-era cow shelter in Hyderabad, gives 2 weeks for eviction

The Telangana High Court order followed a writ petition filed by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) regarding illegal alterations and encroachments on its property.

Telangana HC encroachersThe Telangana High Court directed the authorities to approach the Hyderabad police and seek police protection for executing the order.

The Telangana High Court earlier this month ordered the immediate removal of unauthorised occupants from a land parcel in Hyderabad where a private charitable trust has been operating a veterinary hospital and goshala (cow shelter) for over a century.

Granting two weeks for execution of the eviction, the court on January 9 directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Endowments Department to protect the premises from any encroachment and to report compliance on January 30, the next date of hearing.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao passed the directions while dealing with a writ petition filed by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in 2007.

The judge also directed the authorities to approach the Hyderabad police and seek police protection for executing the order, and instructed the
Hyderabad police commissioner to extend full cooperation in removing the encroachments.

Trust established in 1927

The petitioner, SCPA, is a private trust established in 1927 and has been running a veterinary hospital and a goshala near the Musallam Jung bridge on the Musi River. The petition before the court sought directions to GHMC not make any addition, alteration, construction or laying of roads, etc., on the society’s property and sought directions to remove existing encroachments.

Representing the society, Senior Advocate K Hariharan submitted that the petitioner trust has been running without any profit motive, with paramount consideration for the welfare of animals. He submitted that a road has been laid in the property and a part of the land has been encroached and that the petitioner trust is deprived of rendering services to the animals.

Also Read | Telangana High Court orders reconstitution of state animal welfare board ‘without delay’

He also submitted that though 4,000 square yards of land was originally allotted to the trust, which was historically chaired by the chief justice of the erstwhile high court of Andhra Pradesh and senior officials of the then Nizam’s government, only about 2,096 square yards are remaining and out of that, GHMC has laid a road, and a hotel has also come up illegally.

The government pleader and the standing counsel for GHMC, on their part, submitted that a portion of the land used for the veterinary hospital was still being used as a goshala. Taking note of the submissions, the court recorded that the land used by the trust as a veterinary hospital and goshala has been encroached upon by a private person for the purpose of running a hotel.

Subsequently, the court directed the respondent authorities to follow due process of law, remove encroachments on the disputed land within two weeks, and report compliance.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

