‘Fault lies with the colleges’: Telangana HC directs intermediate board to allow 2 Class 12 students to take final exam

The Telangana High Court also directed the Board of Intermediate Education to allow the two students to take the practical exams. The court clarified that the case shall not be treated as a precedent.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readHyderabadFeb 20, 2026 09:44 AM IST
'Fault lies with the colleges': Telangana HC directs intermediate board to allow 2 Class 12 students to take final examBoth the students had joined their respective colleges in Class 12 on transfer from another college. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose)
Make us preferred source on Google

Granting relief to two students who could not register themselves for the Class 12 final intermediate public examinations scheduled to start on February 26, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Board of Intermediate Education to allow them to register by Friday after collecting necessary fees through their colleges.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin directed the Board to issue hall tickets to the two students. Since practical exams had already been conducted, the court directed the board to take steps to allow the two students to appear for them.

However, the bench clarified that this judgment will not be treated as a precedent.

The court was dealing with two writ appeals filed by Pallam Shreetan Aryan and Akshara Reddy Valluru, both of whom joined their respective colleges in Class 12 on transfer from another college.

Last week, a single-judge bench refused to issue any specific direction to the Board to register them to face the final-year exams starting February 26.

During the hearing Thursday, the colleges admitted that due to their own mistake, they failed to register the students on the board’s portal by the original deadline of August 20, 2025, or the extended deadline of September 17, 2025.

The counsels for the two students informed the court that their clients were completely in the dark about this aspect and realised that their names had not been registered with the board only when hall tickets were issued to other students.

Story continues below this ad

The Board, meanwhile, submitted that the examination process was at an advanced stage and that its regulations did not permit registration beyond the cut-off date, as a large number of processes are involved in conducting the exams. The Board expressed concern that granting relief might lead to a flood of similar requests.

“It is also not in dispute that the fault lies with the colleges and not with the appellants. If the appellants are not allowed to register and take the examinations, they would lose one precious year of their academic career for the fault of the colleges,” the bench observed. “It is not in dispute that the admission of the appellants is within the intake capacity of the colleges.”

The bench also stressed that in a case such as this, where the college was at fault, the apprehension of the Board “that flood gates would open would not restrain the court from granting equitable relief to the appellants who have not committed any fault on their part in the entire state of affairs.”

The bench then disposed of the appeal.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits veteran screenwriter
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits veteran screenwriter
Anubhav Sinha directs Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Assi.
Anubhav Sinha says he'd 'fight tooth and nail' to not announce Assi box office 'no matter how good or bad': 'It's just good gossip'
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Airline tag
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Airline tag
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement