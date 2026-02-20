‘Fault lies with the colleges’: Telangana HC directs intermediate board to allow 2 Class 12 students to take final exam

Granting relief to two students who could not register themselves for the Class 12 final intermediate public examinations scheduled to start on February 26, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Board of Intermediate Education to allow them to register by Friday after collecting necessary fees through their colleges.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin directed the Board to issue hall tickets to the two students. Since practical exams had already been conducted, the court directed the board to take steps to allow the two students to appear for them.
However, the bench clarified that this judgment will not be treated as a precedent.
The court was dealing with two writ appeals filed by Pallam Shreetan Aryan and Akshara Reddy Valluru, both of whom joined their respective colleges in Class 12 on transfer from another college.
Last week, a single-judge bench refused to issue any specific direction to the Board to register them to face the final-year exams starting February 26.
During the hearing Thursday, the colleges admitted that due to their own mistake, they failed to register the students on the board’s portal by the original deadline of August 20, 2025, or the extended deadline of September 17, 2025.
The counsels for the two students informed the court that their clients were completely in the dark about this aspect and realised that their names had not been registered with the board only when hall tickets were issued to other students.
The Board, meanwhile, submitted that the examination process was at an advanced stage and that its regulations did not permit registration beyond the cut-off date, as a large number of processes are involved in conducting the exams. The Board expressed concern that granting relief might lead to a flood of similar requests.
“It is also not in dispute that the fault lies with the colleges and not with the appellants. If the appellants are not allowed to register and take the examinations, they would lose one precious year of their academic career for the fault of the colleges,” the bench observed. “It is not in dispute that the admission of the appellants is within the intake capacity of the colleges.”
The bench also stressed that in a case such as this, where the college was at fault, the apprehension of the Board “that flood gates would open would not restrain the court from granting equitable relief to the appellants who have not committed any fault on their part in the entire state of affairs.”
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More