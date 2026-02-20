‘Fault lies with the colleges’: Telangana HC directs intermediate board to allow 2 Class 12 students to take final exam

Both the students had joined their respective colleges in Class 12 on transfer from another college. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose)

Granting relief to two students who could not register themselves for the Class 12 final intermediate public examinations scheduled to start on February 26, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Board of Intermediate Education to allow them to register by Friday after collecting necessary fees through their colleges.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin directed the Board to issue hall tickets to the two students. Since practical exams had already been conducted, the court directed the board to take steps to allow the two students to appear for them.

However, the bench clarified that this judgment will not be treated as a precedent.