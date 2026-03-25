Telangana MLAs defection row: High Court issues notices to 7 ‘turncoat’ MLAs, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin directed the batch of petitions to be tagged along with a similar plea filed by BJP floor leader and MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy. (File photo)

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to seven MLAs and Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in connection with the dismissal of disqualification petitions filed against the MLAs who have allegedly defected from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to Congress.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin directed the batch of petitions to be tagged along with a similar plea filed by BJP floor leader and MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and adjourned the matter for further hearing on April 16.

T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Venkat Rao Tellam (Bhadrachalam), A Gandhi (Serilingampally), Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), and Srinivas Reddy Parige (Banswada) have been directed to file their counter affidavits.