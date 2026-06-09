Fake Nirmala Sitharaman video used to scam doctor of Rs 68 lakh? Court grants bail to arrested bank officials

The bank officials had only opened the account, which was later used by the account holders to commit a cyber fraud against a doctor, using Nirmala Sitharaman's video to lure her into making an investment.

The Telangana High Court has granted bail to two bank officials accused in a Rs 68.39 lakh investment fraud against a doctor, involving a fake scheme allegedly promoted through a video featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding that the prosecution had no concrete material to prove their involvement.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao noted that the officials had opened the bank account following RBI-prescribed procedures, and the account was later misused by the principal accused.

“Evidently, the petitioners/accused Nos.3 & 4 are bank officials… nothing concrete has been placed by the prosecution that they were involved in the financial fraud in connivance with accused Nos.1 & 2… and have been arrested on 16.04.2026 and are in judicial custody since then… it is a fit case to enlarge the petitioners/accused Nos.3 & 4 on bail by imposing certain conditions,” the June 4 order noted.