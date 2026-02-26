Telangana HC allows Hyderabad man declared ‘Pakistani national’ to withdraw plea after producing Indian passport
While the Hyderabad man's counsel produced his client’s Indian passport, the respondent authority informed the Telangana High Court that there was no information with the Centre regarding the passport issued to the petitioner.
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed a 33-year-old man, who had been declared a Pakistani national, to withdraw his writ appeal after he unexpectedly produced a copy of an Indian passport allegedly issued to him in 2022.
While the respondent authority brought on record that no Indian passport was ever issued to Razvi, and also pointed to the petitioner’s affidavit, which stated he has never applied for an Indian passport, the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, observed that it could not investigate the authenticity of the passport and granted liberty to authorities to proceed in accordance with the law.
Disposing of the case and refusing to interfere, a single-judge bench last month held that such visits were intended to ensure compliance with visa regulations and cannot be equated with coercive or punitive action without due process.
While Razvi asserted that he was born and brought up in Hyderabad, had lived there all his life, and was married to an Indian citizen, the Government Pleader for the Home, Mahesh Raje, submitted that Razvi’s name was recorded in his mother, Gohar Fathima’s, Pakistani passport as Imran Abid alias Imran Hussain. Raje also said they arrived in India in February 1994, three years after Razvi’s birth in Karachi.
‘Could have easily produced the passport’
During the hearing Wednesday, when the petitioner’s counsel, S Sridhar, produced his client’s Indian passport, the respondent authority informed the bench, also comprising Justice G M Mohiuddin, that there was no information with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the passport issued to the petitioner.
“If he had a passport, why did he not show it to the police when they were making domiciliary visits? And even now, he can show it to them. So what is the great thing about pressing this (appeal)? If you show that passport to them and they are satisfied, the matter comes to an end. Everyday some new fact is unfolding. Yesterday, you showed a passport photocopy. Now they are saying there is no passport. You are showing a passport in a different name than what was mentioned in his mother’s passport. Do you expect us to enter into all that and make strictures, comments?” the bench asked orally.
When the Government Pleader for Home informed the court that the petitioner had himself applied for a long-term visa on July 5, 2025, after declaring himself a Pakistani national, Razvi’s counsel responded, stating that his client was forcefully compelled by the police to sign the application.
The bench then asked if such a “vital fact” was ever mentioned in the affidavit, the petitioner’s counsel had no satisfactory answers. Responding to a pointed query from the bench, the counsel said he would like to withdraw the writ appeal.
In its final order, the bench noted that Razvi’s counsel reiterated that his client is in possession of an Indian passport. “If that be so, the whole grievance of the petitioner relating to domiciliary visits in his house on expiry of long-term visa would be rendered futile as the petitioner could have easily produced the passport,” the bench stated.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More