Telangana HC allows Hyderabad man declared ‘Pakistani national’ to withdraw plea after producing Indian passport

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed a 33-year-old man, who had been declared a Pakistani national, to withdraw his writ appeal after he unexpectedly produced a copy of an Indian passport allegedly issued to him in 2022.

Syed Ali Hussain Razvi, a resident of Yakuthpura in the city, approached the court seeking directions against domiciliary visits by officers of the Special Branch of the Hyderabad police, compelling him to apply for a long-term visa to continue staying in the country.

While the respondent authority brought on record that no Indian passport was ever issued to Razvi, and also pointed to the petitioner’s affidavit, which stated he has never applied for an Indian passport, the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, observed that it could not investigate the authenticity of the passport and granted liberty to authorities to proceed in accordance with the law.