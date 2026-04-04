Telangana colleges can now collect fees directly from students: High court steps in over Rs 1,500 crore govt dues

In a significant development regarding payment of fee reimbursement amounts due to colleges, the Telangana High Court has granted interim relief, allowing colleges to collect tuition fees directly from students in the 2026-27 academic year, without reference to various government orders (GOs) that prohibit them from doing so.
Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed the interim orders in writ petitions filed by 14 private colleges, who approached the court citing financial strain due to amounts due from the state government under the Scheme of Reimbursement of Tuition Fee in respect of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Minority Welfare (MW) communities.
The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the colleges are prohibited from collecting tuition fees directly from eligible SC/ST/EBG/BC/MW and other categories of students in view of several GOs. He further said that the government has been consistently failing to reimburse the tuition fee and special fee payable to colleges, running to about Rs 1,500 crore, under the scheme in the last few years, resulting in colleges struggling for funds for day-to-day administration.
The counsel contended that the GOs prohibit the collection of fees from eligible students, and despite issuing payment tokens, funds were not disbursed. They requested a direction to release the due amounts and sought interim permission—by suspending the operation of the GOs—to collect tuition fees to avoid further accumulation of dues from the ensuing academic year 2026-27.
Meanwhile, the special government pleader admitted that amounts were due to colleges and sought more time to file counter-affidavits regarding the timeline for release of funds since the budget session was currently underway. The court then noted that despite repeated adjournments, the special government pleader has not filed counter-affidavits nor clarified the state’s position on clearing dues.
The court also observed that a prolonged delay had adversely affected functioning of educational institutions and warranted interim intervention. The court, however, clarified that the colleges will have to refund the tuition fees so collected to the respective students in the event of dismissal of these writ petitions. The matter has been posted to April 30, with directions to the state to place its stand on record.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More