Telangana colleges can now collect fees directly from students: High court steps in over Rs 1,500 crore govt dues

In a significant development regarding payment of fee reimbursement amounts due to colleges, the Telangana High Court has granted interim relief, allowing colleges to collect tuition fees directly from students in the 2026-27 academic year, without reference to various government orders (GOs) that prohibit them from doing so.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed the interim orders in writ petitions filed by 14 private colleges, who approached the court citing financial strain due to amounts due from the state government under the Scheme of Reimbursement of Tuition Fee in respect of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Minority Welfare (MW) communities.