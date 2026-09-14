Teen accused of throwing newborn after giving birth in hostel toilet gets bail

The Telangana High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old student in a hostel newborn death case, citing completed investigation and her medical condition.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiSep 14, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Telangana High Court news legal news Newborn baby killed Teenage girl news hostelThe teenage girl gave birth in the hostel washroom, and allegedly later threw her baby from her window. (AI-generated image)
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A college hostel bathroom became the scene of a crime when a 19-year-old student gave birth to a baby boy and, minutes later, allegedly threw him from her room window, killing him. In a September 11 order,  the Telangana High Court has granted the teenage girl bail, with Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao observing that a major portion of the investigation had been completed, and that keeping her in custody further “will not serve the purpose for the prosecution.”

At 4:30 am on June 23, the second-year intermediate student, who was staying in the college hostel, went to the washroom after experiencing sudden labour pains. Around 4:46 am, she delivered a baby boy and came out of the bathroom carrying the baby in a bucket, took him to the room and threw him out of the window.

The baby suffered a head injury and died. 

A hostel staff member later reported the incident to the police station, leading to the registration of an FIR and the student’s arrest on July 1. She was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,2023 (BNS) provisions relating to murder and causing disappearance of evidence, read with common intention.

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While granting bail, the court said that the girl must follow the specific bail conditions prescribed for offences punishable with seven years or more in prison, or offences falling under specified chapters of criminal law.

Also Read | 4 more Supreme Court judges, 1 big question: Will diversity find space on the bench?

The order added, “Since a major portion of the investigation is completed, detaining the petitioner (teenager girl) – A1 further in judicial custody will not serve the purpose for the prosecution,” accordingly, the court said she was entitled to the grant of bail.

B R Madhusudhan Rao B R Madhusudhan Rao has granted bail to a teenage girl who allegedly threw away her newborn after giving birth.

Advocate VSRMV Prasad Sanaka for the girl submitted that she had recently undergone childbirth and was suffering from physical weakness, post-delivery complications, and required proper medical treatment, nutritious food, rest and continuous medical supervision. 

The counsel added that continued incarceration would seriously affect her physical recovery. It was argued that she was not a habitual offender and had never been involved in any criminal cases earlier.  The counsel also contended that the entire investigation was completed, and prayed to enlarge her on bail. 

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The court noted that the police had examined 14 witnesses and six police officers during the investigation. The prosecution also said that the post-mortem examination report had been received, while the DNA report was still awaited before filing the chargesheet.

Considering the material on record, the court granted bail to the girl, while making it clear that the prosecution could seek cancellation of her bail if she violated any of the conditions imposed by the court.

Rs 1.5 lakh for one-month-old baby: Two women accused in kidnapping denied bail

Recently, in another ruling, the Telangana High Court has denied bail to two women accused in the trafficking of a one-month-old baby, with one of them allegedly agreeing to buy the infant for Rs 1.5 lakh, while the other had allegedly sent her photograph of the baby on WhatsApp.

Justice B R Madhusudhan said the case involved serious allegations of child trafficking and kidnapping of an infant. The court also noted that the buyer had transferred the agreed amount for purchasing the infant to another accused through different bank accounts.

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The accused were booked for kidnapping and child trafficking related offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other offences under the Juvenile Justice Act relating to kidnapping and abduction of a child.

Also Read | Rs 1.5 lakh for one-month-old baby: Two women accused in kidnapping denied bail

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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