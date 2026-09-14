Teen accused of throwing newborn after giving birth in hostel toilet gets bail

A college hostel bathroom became the scene of a crime when a 19-year-old student gave birth to a baby boy and, minutes later, allegedly threw him from her room window, killing him. In a September 11 order, the Telangana High Court has granted the teenage girl bail, with Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao observing that a major portion of the investigation had been completed, and that keeping her in custody further “will not serve the purpose for the prosecution.”

At 4:30 am on June 23, the second-year intermediate student, who was staying in the college hostel, went to the washroom after experiencing sudden labour pains. Around 4:46 am, she delivered a baby boy and came out of the bathroom carrying the baby in a bucket, took him to the room and threw him out of the window.

The baby suffered a head injury and died.

A hostel staff member later reported the incident to the police station, leading to the registration of an FIR and the student’s arrest on July 1. She was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,2023 (BNS) provisions relating to murder and causing disappearance of evidence, read with common intention.

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While granting bail, the court said that the girl must follow the specific bail conditions prescribed for offences punishable with seven years or more in prison, or offences falling under specified chapters of criminal law.

The order added, “Since a major portion of the investigation is completed, detaining the petitioner (teenager girl) – A1 further in judicial custody will not serve the purpose for the prosecution,” accordingly, the court said she was entitled to the grant of bail.

B R Madhusudhan Rao has granted bail to a teenage girl who allegedly threw away her newborn after giving birth. B R Madhusudhan Rao has granted bail to a teenage girl who allegedly threw away her newborn after giving birth.

Advocate VSRMV Prasad Sanaka for the girl submitted that she had recently undergone childbirth and was suffering from physical weakness, post-delivery complications, and required proper medical treatment, nutritious food, rest and continuous medical supervision.

The counsel added that continued incarceration would seriously affect her physical recovery. It was argued that she was not a habitual offender and had never been involved in any criminal cases earlier. The counsel also contended that the entire investigation was completed, and prayed to enlarge her on bail.

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The court noted that the police had examined 14 witnesses and six police officers during the investigation. The prosecution also said that the post-mortem examination report had been received, while the DNA report was still awaited before filing the chargesheet.

Considering the material on record, the court granted bail to the girl, while making it clear that the prosecution could seek cancellation of her bail if she violated any of the conditions imposed by the court.

Rs 1.5 lakh for one-month-old baby: Two women accused in kidnapping denied bail

Recently, in another ruling, the Telangana High Court has denied bail to two women accused in the trafficking of a one-month-old baby, with one of them allegedly agreeing to buy the infant for Rs 1.5 lakh, while the other had allegedly sent her photograph of the baby on WhatsApp.

Justice B R Madhusudhan said the case involved serious allegations of child trafficking and kidnapping of an infant. The court also noted that the buyer had transferred the agreed amount for purchasing the infant to another accused through different bank accounts.

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The accused were booked for kidnapping and child trafficking related offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other offences under the Juvenile Justice Act relating to kidnapping and abduction of a child.