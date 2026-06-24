Teej gift box for son-in-law arrives damaged, empty, DTDC to now pay Rs 23,440

Commission noted that DTDC charged Rs 1,440 as courier charges, so it was bound to deliver the consignment in safe custody as per their own commitment, but the parcel was damaged during the shipment by them.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
6 min readNew DelhiJun 24, 2026 08:00 AM IST
DTDC courier delivery refund claim rule consumer complaintHaryana's Yamuna Nagar District Consumer Commission was dealing with plea against DTDC courier service. (AI-generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A district consumer commission in Haryana has directed DTDC to refund Rs 1,440 for courier charges and pay Rs 11,000 compensation to a man after his parcel containing Teej festival gifts for his son-in-law, who was living in Navi Mumbai, was found damaged and empty.

Dealing with a plea against the courier company, a bench of president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana also awarded Rs 11,000 litigation cost to the man.

“The complainant’s consignment was damaged during the shipment by the opponents. This fact is enough to reach at a conclusion that the opponents is deficient in providing service to the complainant and further, on receipt of complaint from the complainant, the opponent also failed to take any action on the complaint of the complainant and they also failed to compensate the complainant for damaged items in the parcel, which shows, the opponents are involved in unfair trade practice, because due to inaction on their part, the complainant has suffered mental agony and harassment…” the commission said on June 3.

The commission continued that the complainant has suffered mental agony and harassment, forcing him to knock on the door of this commission; therefore, the present complaint deserves acceptance against the opponents.

Teej gift found damaged, empty

The complainant booked a courier shipment on August 8, 2025, from Yamuna Nagar to Navi Mumbai, intended for delivery to his son-in-law on the occasion of the Teej festival.

Also Read | Sister wins Rs 10,000 after rakhi fails to reach brother in Germany before Rakshabandhan

According to the complainant, the official of DTDC courier assured him that if the parcel was booked by air courier with special charges, it would be delivered within three days, whereas in the ordinary course, delivery would take five days.

Relying on this assurance and considering that the parcel contained perishable edible items, the complainant paid extra charges and opted for air delivery. The consignment consisted of eight kilograms of eatables and other gifts, worth Rs 10,000, carrying not only financial, but also sentimental value for the festival occasion.

Story continues below this ad

The complainant paid Rs 1,440 as courier charges, with assurances of safe and timely delivery; however, despite the parcel reaching Panvel on August 7, 2025, as per the tracking record, it was not delivered within the assured period.

Subsequently, on August 11, 2025, the complainant lodged a complaint at the official toll-free customer care number of DTDC and was informed that the parcel was being traced and that the matter was under consideration.

In Mumbai, the complainant’s son-in-law personally visited the Panvel office for collection of the parcel, but he was informed that the consignment was lying at the Vashi Branch, Juhi Nagar, Navi Mumbai, and on reaching there, he found the parcel in a damaged and empty condition.

Not responsible for spoilage: DTDC

The DTDC, in their reply, have taken preliminary objections such as the complaint is not maintainable, etc, and submitted that the booking was accepted as per standard procedure and under general terms and conditions, and the complainant was only informed of the estimated delivery period, subject to operational and transit conditions.

Story continues below this ad

It was further argued by the DTDC that the company never guarantees a fixed-time delivery unless a separate premium assured service is availed.

According to DTDC, the complainant had not produced any invoice, receipt or proof showing that the consignment contained eight kilograms of eatable items and gifts worth Rs 10,000, and as per the company’s policy, perishable and eatable items are carried entirely at the sender’s risk, and the company cannot be held responsible for any spoilage or loss caused by the nature of the goods.

Duty to deliver consignment in safe custody: Order

  • It is a well-settled principle of law of evidence that, as and when a particular fact is required to be proved by way of documentary evidence, then no oral evidence is admissible to prove the fact.
  • Firstly, the opponents have not placed on record any company’s policy according to which the company cannot be held responsible for any spoilage or loss caused by the nature of goods.
  • The opponents also have not placed on record the terms and conditions which were printed on the overleaf of the receipt, and further, the opponents have not placed on record any document which shows that the consignment containing the items/things is/are required to be insured.
  • There is no explanation that the DTDC ever offered the complainant to insure the consignment which was booked by him, but the complainant declined the same.
Also Read | Bata store charges Rs 6 for carry bag without displaying notice, woman wins Rs 10,000
  • The opponents charged Rs 1,440 as courier charges, so it was the duty that once they received payment of courier charges from the complainant, then it was bound to deliver the consignment in safe custody to the complainant as per their own commitment.
  • The complainant’s consignment was damaged during the shipment by the DTDC.

Significance of ruling

This judgment is crucial because it reinforces consumer protection against courier negligence. It rules that companies cannot rely on unproven “limited liability” terms to avoid accountability for damaged goods. It ensures compensation for financial loss and mental agony, holding service providers responsible for safe delivery.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana contact: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments