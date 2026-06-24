Teej gift box for son-in-law arrives damaged, empty, DTDC to now pay Rs 23,440

A district consumer commission in Haryana has directed DTDC to refund Rs 1,440 for courier charges and pay Rs 11,000 compensation to a man after his parcel containing Teej festival gifts for his son-in-law, who was living in Navi Mumbai, was found damaged and empty.

Dealing with a plea against the courier company, a bench of president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana also awarded Rs 11,000 litigation cost to the man.

“The complainant’s consignment was damaged during the shipment by the opponents. This fact is enough to reach at a conclusion that the opponents is deficient in providing service to the complainant and further, on receipt of complaint from the complainant, the opponent also failed to take any action on the complaint of the complainant and they also failed to compensate the complainant for damaged items in the parcel, which shows, the opponents are involved in unfair trade practice, because due to inaction on their part, the complainant has suffered mental agony and harassment…” the commission said on June 3.