Competition Commission of India slaps Rs 27 crore fine on Intel over ‘abusive’ warranty policy that lasted 8 years

It was alleged before the CCI that the policy forced Indian consumers and resellers to buy only from Intel’s authorised distributors at higher prices. (Image generated using AI)

With inputs by Sumit Kumar Singh

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 27.38 crore on ‘Intel Corporation’ for abusing its dominant position by imposing an “India Specific Warranty Policy” on boxed microprocessors (BMPs) from April 25, 2016 to April 1, 2024.

The coram, comprising Ravneet Kaur (Chairperson), Anil Agrawal (Member), Sweta Kakkad (Member), and Deepak Anurag (Member), was hearing a complaint filed by Matrix Info Systems Private Limited against Intel and imposed the penalty.

“The opposite party (Intel Corporation) has abused its dominant position by imposing unfair and discriminatory India Specific Warranty Policy in respect of boxed microprocessors imported into India from its authorised distributors outside India in contravention of Sections 4(2)(a)(i), 4(2)(b)(i) and 4(2)(c) of the Act causing AAEC (Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition) in the Indian market, preventing the Indian consumer from availing after sale warranty service on authentic Intel boxed microprocessors in India from April 25, 2016 to April 1, 2024,” said the commission February 12.