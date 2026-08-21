Teacher accused of ‘pushing’ disabled child gets relief, court cites ‘working woman’

The court directed that in the event of arrest the petitioner shall be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000, with two sureties of like amount each. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a woman teacher accused of pushing a ‘disabled child’ and allegedly assaulting the child’s mother with a knife, noting that the accused was a ‘working woman’ and directed her to cooperate with the investigation.

Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi noted that the teacher and her husband were alleged to have frequently created disturbances in the disabled child’s family.

“The petitioner being a working lady, the prayer for anticipatory bail is allowed…in the event of arrest, the petitioner shall be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000, with two sureties of like amount each, to the satisfaction of the arresting officer,” the August 20 order said.