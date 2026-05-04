‘Custodial quizzing required’: court cites ‘multidimensional’ probe while denying anticipatory bail to Nida Khan in TCS case

The Nashik court highlighted Nida Khan’s role in the alleged harassment and conversion attempt at TCS, as mentioned in the FIR.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 4, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Nashik TCS case arrestsSeven people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Nashik sessions court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Nida Khan, a wanted accused in the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, observing that the investigation is “multidimensional and multilayered”.

A detailed copy of the order, passed on May 2, was made available on Monday.

Additional Sessions/Special Judge K D Joshi refused to grant Khan anticipatory bail “considering the seriousness and magnitude of the alleged offence, the role attributed to the applicant, and the settled legal principles”.

The Nashik police registered nine FIRs between March 26 and April 3 against eight TCS employees for allegedly sexually harassing nine people and hurting religious sentiments. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

The judge observed that the investigation pointed towards Khan’s involvement, as per the material on record. He said the FIR mentioned Khan and the role she and the other accused played in the case. They told the complainant objectionable stories about Hindu deities and hurt her religious feelings, the order added.

With Khan’s help, the first and second accused, Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar, tried to brainwash the complainant, the judge said in the order. The investigation also shows Khan gave the victim a burqa and a book about Prophet Muhammad, the order said.

Khan used to visit the complainant’s house to teach her namaz and other daily religious observations, the court further said, citing the material on record.

Story continues below this ad

“The magnitude of the investigation is truly multidimensional and multilayered. The material on record shows that the accused tried to change the victim’s name. No doubt, the victim has a Constitutional right to profess any religion and have any name of her own choice, but that does not mean she should be brainwashed for the same and that too with an organised plan,” the order said.

“The material on record shows that after changing the name, the accused wanted to send her to Malaysia. For the purpose of changing the name, they were taking the help of the Malegaon party. Admittedly, names of some cities and countries were revealed during the investigation. Considering the applicant’s involvement along with the other accused and the magnitude of the offence, custodial interrogation is necessary to go to the root of the case,” the order added.

Khan will challenge the Nashik court’s order in the Bombay High Court, her lawyer said.

TCS internal probe underway

TCS has said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, adding that it suspended the employees allegedly involved in the sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

Story continues below this ad

TCS has engaged Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel for its internal investigation, being led by Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian.

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments