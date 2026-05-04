‘Custodial quizzing required’: court cites ‘multidimensional’ probe while denying anticipatory bail to Nida Khan in TCS case

Seven people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo)

A Nashik sessions court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Nida Khan, a wanted accused in the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, observing that the investigation is “multidimensional and multilayered”.

A detailed copy of the order, passed on May 2, was made available on Monday.

Additional Sessions/Special Judge K D Joshi refused to grant Khan anticipatory bail “considering the seriousness and magnitude of the alleged offence, the role attributed to the applicant, and the settled legal principles”.

The Nashik police registered nine FIRs between March 26 and April 3 against eight TCS employees for allegedly sexually harassing nine people and hurting religious sentiments. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.