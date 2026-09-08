‘Sar Tan Se Juda slogan incites people’: No bail for Bareilly violence ‘kingpin’

The Allahabad High Court’s order came on the bail plea of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who faces multiple charges over the September 2025 violence.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
5 min readLucknowUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Tauqeer Raza Khan bailMaulana Tauqeer Raza Khan is the president of social and political organisation Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC). (Express Archive)
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Rejecting the bail plea of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan — the alleged mastermind of last year’s violence in Bareilly — the Allahabad High Court said records show he indulged in such activity admittedly to satisfy his religious and private political interests.

A single bench of Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, in its Monday order, also endorsed the state government’s contention that the ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan raised by the mob amounted to a challenge to the authority of law and incited people for armed rebellion.

The court said it could not be compared with religious slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Allahu-Akbar’. These slogans, it stated, express respect to the God or Guru concerned.

In its order, the court further stated that Khan’s conduct after the incident, when he gave a speech thanking the masses for responding to his call in large numbers and applauding acts of indulging in violence, cannot be approved.

On September 26 last year, clashes broke out during a protest in support of the “I love Muhammad” campaign. Khan, president of social and political organisation Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), was arrested in separate cases related to the violence and has been lodged in jail since September 27, 2025.

Tauqeer Raza Khan bail Security personnel had lathi-charge protesters during a demonstration over the issue of ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, last year. (PTI file photo)

He, along with others, was booked on charges including rioting, promoting enmity on ground of religion, attempt to murder and sections of Prevention of Damage of Public Property Act.

A prominent face of the Barelvi Sunni community, Tauqeer wields considerable influence in the religious and social spheres in the Bareilly region.

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The arguments

Khan’s counsel, in their submissions to court, alleged that he has been falsely implicated in the case for ulterior motives and political purposes. They claimed that Khan is an influential public figure and on account of his political influence, he has been a soft target.

The counsel stated that on September 19, 2025, the IMC had given a call during a public meeting to assemble on the grounds of Islamia Inter College, Bareilly, to protest against the alleged atrocities being faced by the Muslim community and false cases being lodged against them by the state government.

They argued that Khan did not organise any gathering with the object of inciting anyone, and there is no direct allegation of causing violence or damage against him.

He was not the mastermind of the incident, as alleged in the FIR, the counsel claimed.

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The government counsel opposed the bail plea, alleging that Khan was the kingpin and mastermind.

Tauqeer Raza Khan bail Bareilly police had conducted flag marches after the violence last year. (Express file photo)

The counsel claimed that a meeting was organised on September 19 last year in a village and the slogan, ‘Gustakh E Nabi Ki Ek Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda’, was raised against the state.

An appeal was made to the Muslim community to gather at the Islamia Inter College ground after offering namaz on September 26, the government counsel said.

The counsel alleged that the mob then indulged in rioting, attacking police personnel with sharp-edged weapons, tearing off their uniforms and badges, firing at them with intent to cause death, and assaulting them with broken bottles, petrol bombs, stones and bricks.

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Rioters again raised the slogan ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan, the counsel alleged.

It was also submitted that Khan has 24 criminal cases lodged against him and that he was allegedly instrumental in inciting people through his address.

What the court said

After hearing the submissions, the bench said the Muslim community had undertaken the march. When police personnel, who were merely performing their duties to maintain law and order, stopped them, the crowd “manhandled them and indulged in rioting and destruction of public property, resulting in injuries to police personnel”, the court said.

It added, “The court also finds force in the submission of the counsel for the state to the effect that the slogan ‘Gushtakh-e- Nabi Ke Ek Hi Saja, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda’ is nothing but a challenge to the authority of law… [and] sovereignty and integrity of India… and incites the people for an armed rebellion, which is punishable under the law.”

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“The said slogan cannot be equated to other slogans like ‘Nara-e-Takbir, Allahu-Akbar’, ‘Jo Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal’, or for that matter ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or ‘Har Har Mahadev’, which are slogans expressing respect to the God or Guru concerned,” the bench observed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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