The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal’s plea to suspend his sentence in the 2013 rape case, where he was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping a woman journalist inside the elevator of a Goa hotel.
“We are concerned with the suspension of sentence alone…On a prima facie view, we are not inclined to suspend the sentence,” a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said dismissing his application.
Appearing for Tejpal, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said the charge was that while he was assaulting the survivor inside the elevator, he kept its buttons pressed to ensure that the doors did not open. “The whole story is false…During that two minutes nine seconds, the lift door opened two times at the ground floor. Her case was that it did not open and had it opened, she would have run out,” Sibal said, adding that CCTV recordings that showed this were destroyed.
The high court had not dealt with this aspect, he said, adding that the investigating officer had not seized the visuals.
Seeking to challenge the prosecution’s version of events, Sibal pointed out that a defence witness who had seen the survivor emerge from the lift had testified that she appeared to be smiling, grinning and looking excited.
Seeking suspension of sentence, Senior Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, also for Tejpal, said he was on bail throughout the period of trial but never misused the liberty.
Message and email cited
Opposing the prayer for suspending sentence, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state of Goa, said that about 1.30 am that night, Tejpal had sent a message to her. “Imagine a person sending the message to a girl of daughter’s age. What does that message implicate? It can have only the meaning the High Court found.”
Mehta highlighted the apology Tejpal emailed to the survivor after she complained to Tehelka’s then editor, Shoma Chaudhary, and contended it rendered all his arguments on the lift door opening irrelevant.
Sibal countered this, saying it was Chaudhary who drafted the email.
To this, Mehta pointed out that Tejpal had sent it directly to the survivor. “It was in the frivolous and laughing mode that the encounter took place,” he said, reading out the email. He said Tejpal had also stated in the email that he did not know it was non-consensual till his daughter, who was a friend of the survivor, confronted him over it.
He said that the trial court’s findings—in 2021, a sessions court in Goa acquitted Tejpal, saying the complainant “did not demonstrate any kind of normative behaviour” a victim of sexual assault “might plausibly show”—put her on trial.
The Goa government had moved the Supreme Court in August, seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to Tejpal, saying it was “manifestly inadequate” and “grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed”.