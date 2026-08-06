Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal jailed for 10 years in 2013 rape case

Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal has been sentenced to ten years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh in 2013 rape case on Thursday. The Bombay High Court, which awarded the sentence to the former editor, gave him two weeks to surrender.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court convicted Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case of a woman journalist, overturning the acquittal granted by a Goa sessions court in 2021. Setting aside the trial court’s verdict, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court held Tejpal guilty of sexually assaulting the journalist during an event organised by the magazine at a Goa hotel in November 2013. Tejpal later said he will move the Supreme Court against the High Court order.