‘Tarikh pe tarikh’ can’t define justice system: Court slams 25-year delay in kidnapping trial

The Allahabad High Court observed that a 2001 criminal case had remained pending for more than two decades which was against the constitutional guarantee of a fair and speedy trial.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiJul 17, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Allahabd high court trial delayJustice cannot be permitted to become a casualty of endless adjournments and prolonged institutional inaction, the Allahabad High Court held. (AI-generated image)
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Observing that the oft-quoted expression “tarikh pe tarikh” is not expected to become the hallmark of the criminal justice delivery system, the Allahabad High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to two men accused in a 25-year-old kidnapping case while expressing concern over the extraordinary delay in the trial.

Justice Rajeev Bharti passed the order on July 14 while allowing an anticipatory bail plea filed by two accused persons in a 2001 FIR. “Justice cannot be permitted to become a casualty of endless adjournments and prolonged institutional inaction. The oft-quoted expression that litigants receive nothing but ‘tarikh pe tarikh‘ is not expected to become the hallmark of the criminal justice delivery system,” the order read.

The FIR was lodged on December 30, 2001, by a man who alleged that his 15-year-old daughter had gone missing from their house on December 12, 2001. During the search, two villagers allegedly informed him that the accused had persuaded and taken the girl away.

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It was alleged that the accused abducted the girl with the intention of marrying her and that she had also taken gold and silver ornaments and Rs 1,000 in cash while leaving home. After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in April 2002 registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abduction for marriage) of the IPC.

Feeling aggrieved by the summons issued by a magistrate’s court, the accused persons moved the high court seeking to quash the proceedings. During the pendency of the plea, interim protection was granted to the applicants. However, when the matter was subsequently listed, no one appeared on behalf of the accused and the high court dismissed the application.

trial delay justice rajeev bharti allahabad high court Justice Rajeev Bharti observed that for years, the proceedings in the case remained dormant without any meaningful progress.

After this, no effective proceedings took place for a considerable period. Later, the trial court resumed the proceedings and issued bailable warrants against the accused.

The accused submitted that the case arose out of a consensual relationship and that the girl had voluntarily accompanied the first applicant. They told the court that they later married, had reconciled with their families and had been living together peacefully as husband and wife for years. The state opposed the plea but did not dispute the facts.

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Case pending for 2 decades: HC

Expressing serious concern, the court observed that a criminal case registered in 2001 had remained pending for more than two decades without reaching its logical conclusion. Such an extraordinary delay is wholly incompatible with the constitutional guarantee of a fair and speedy trial under Article 21.

“The record reveals a rather disquieting state of affairs. For years together, the…proceedings remained dormant without any meaningful progress, reducing the criminal trial to a mere formality,” the order read.

Taking into account the applicants’ lack of criminal antecedents, the filing of the chargesheet, and their undertaking to cooperate with the trial, the high court granted them protection. It directed the applicants to surrender before the trial court within two weeks. It ordered that upon surrender, they shall be released on anticipatory bail.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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