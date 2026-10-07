Tamil Nadu Assembly privilege case: Supreme Court closes proceedings; keeps questions of law open

The bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that the 2003 resolution of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which formed the basis of the reference, was withdrawn by the Assembly in 2004.

WITH THE 2003 Tamil Nadu case that triggered a reference to its seven-judge bench on the question of legislative privileges vis-a-vis free speech having been withdrawn, the Supreme Court on Tuesday closed proceedings in the matter, while leaving the question of law open to be decided on a future occasion.

The bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that the 2003 resolution of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which formed the basis of the reference, was withdrawn by the Assembly in 2004.

The bench, also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar, P K Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul Pancholi, Shree Chandrashekhar and V Mohana, said that the July 30, 2004 Assembly resolution withdrawing the earlier resolution of November 7, 2003 “was not specifically brought to the notice of this Court”. “It also escaped notice” when it made the reference to the seven-judge bench.