‘Taken the court for a ride’: Supreme Court slaps Rs 3 lakh fine each on Samay Raina, two YouTubers for defying court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on comedian Samay Raina and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, noting that they had “taken the court for a ride” by not following its directions in the case registered over alleged insensitive remarks on persons with disabilities in the show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

“We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the Court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/undertakings given before this Court,” a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, imposing the cost.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, questioned the delay in filing a compliance affidavit and termed it an attempt to justify the “misconduct”. “The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that the compliance affidavit was filed yesterday, however, no affidavit has been filed,” the bench said.