Take a call, don’t keep it lingering: Supreme Court to Odisha on Dara remission plea

Saying that the matter has been pending for over two years, the bench said it cannot be kept “lingering” forever and a decision would have to be taken.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Odisha government for failing to take a decision on the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999.

Questioning the delay, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi warned that it would summon the state’s top officials if no decision was taken by the next date of hearing on September 17.

As the bench took up the matter on Tuesday, the state’s counsel sought four more weeks, citing the ill health of the Advocate on Record, and said he was still awaiting instructions.