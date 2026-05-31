‘Tainted and shabby investigation’: Bengaluru court rejects Lokayukta report in Vidhan Soudha cash haul case

A Bengaluru special court recently rejected the Karnataka Lokayukta Police report in the 2019 Vidhana Soudha cash haul case, stating that the investigation in the matter was carried out for “eye-washing purpose”.

Former backward classes welfare minister and Congress MLA C Puttarangashetty was an accused in the case. The case was registered after a person was nabbed while carrying Rs 25.76 lakh cash at the Vidhana Soudha premises.

In his order delivered on May 26, Judge K M Radhakrishna observed, “The name sake investigation is seen to have carried out, for the eye-washing purpose. Virtually, sidelined the required investigation on serious lapses and defects noticed by this Court in the order dated 31.01.2025. The very purpose of further investigation has been defeated. Obviously, all possible efforts are seen to have made to suppress the crucial evidence which prima-facie discloses, the involvement of the then Minister in the crime. Rather, the investigating agency has implicated the private individuals as accused No. 4 to 11 in the additional charge sheet, to justify its acts of giving go-bye to the prime accused.”