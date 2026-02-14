Syrian man’s plea seeking quashing of FIR: Gujarat HC issues notice to govt

The Syrian refugee living with HIV and belonging to the LGBTQ+ community  was arrested by Gujarat police during the combing operations in November last year following the Red Fort blast in New Delhi.

Written by: Aditi Raja
Feb 14, 2026
The court also allowed the detainee to meet his partner once a month during the pendency of the case.The Gujarat High Court has issued notice to the State on a Syrian refugee’s plea seeking FIR quashing and a long-term visa in India.
The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday issued notice to the State government in the case of an application seeking quashing of an FIR and grant of Long Term Visa in India, filed by a 29-year-old Syrian refugee living with HIV and belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, who was arrested by the Gujarat police during the combing operations in November last year following the Red Fort blast in New Delhi.

Lodged in the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Ahmedabad at present, the Syrian national has prayed to be allowed to speak to his “romantic partner” and co-petitioner, while in detention.

On  Friday, Justice MR Mengdey of the Gujarat High Court was hearing the application of the Syrian national seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him and grant of Long Term Visa for stay in India, citing the the “fear of being killed by officers of the state or militant groups” in his home country. Advocate Rohin Bhatt along with Khyati Bhati appeared for the petitioner and made submissions challenging the arrest of the petitioner, who had initially arrived in India in 2019 on a student scholarship. The petitioner’s advocates also made submissions relying on laws and Standard Operating Procedures for dealing with foreign nationals, who “fear persecution based on race, religion, nationality or political opinion”.

The advocates submitted that the petitioner belongs to the Alawite community in Syria, “which has been the target of recent killings, and massacres.” Moreover, they submitted that he also belongs to the LGBTQ+ community, which is “at an increased risk of violence, encompassing acts such as rape, sexual harassment, genital violence, the explicit threat of rape, and forced nudity” in that country.

While making submissions before the HC, the petitioner’s advocates also cited his disturbed “mental state” and implored the court to direct the authorities of the state to permit the petitioner from speaking with his “romantic partner” and co-petitioner in the case as he was otherwise “estranged from his (biological) family”.

After considering the submissions of the petitioner and also the objections raised by the public prosecutors, the HC issued a notice to the respondents and directed the state authorities to allow the petitioner to meet the co-petitioner for 30 minutes in a month till the time of his detention.

The petition, filed jointly by the Syrian national and his 33-year-old Indian partner from Gujarat has named the Secretary of the Home Department of Gujarat, the Officer in-charge of the JIC, Secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, as well as the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Ahmedabad, as respondents in the case.

The petition seeks court’s directions to quash the FIR lodged against the two petitioners and to keep him under home arrest until the disposal of the petition before the HC and to grant a long-term visa to the Syrian national “in line with the Standard Operating Procedure” of the Ministry of Home Affairs of March 2019.

The petition also implores the HC to stay the proceedings in the FIR lodged on November 17, 2025 against the petitioners until the disposal of the petition before the HC and direction to “not deport” the Syrian national to his home country “owing to the well-founded fear of his life”.

On November 14, 2025, officials of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Gujarat police arrested the two petitioners, who were then interrogated by the Gujarat police, and also by officers claiming to be from the Marine Intelligence, Navy Intelligence, State and National Intelligence Bureau, the petition contends. An FIR, under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, has been lodged at Devbhoomi Dwarka against the Syrian national while his Indian partner was booked for abetment of crime. While his partner has been released on bail, the Syrian national is yet to be granted bail.

On November 20, 2025, the SOG of Devbhoomi Dwarka made an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Khambhaliya, to add sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, the petition states, which was granted by an order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on November 24, 2025. The Syrian national was transferred to the JIC on January 4.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

