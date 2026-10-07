‘Sympathy can’t be misapplied’: Gauhati High Court rejects woman’s citizenship plea

The Gauhati High Court has said that sympathy cannot be misapplied when courts and tribunals deal with the issue of illegal migrants and foreigners, and the interest of the country should be of paramount consideration. The observation came as it dismissed a woman’s challenge to a Foreigners’ Tribunal order declaring her a foreigner of the post-March 25, 1971 stream. The court said she failed to establish her family link through sufficient documentary evidence and declined to interfere with the tribunal’s decision.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund were hearing a petition filed by one Mustt Hasena Bhanu against the May 19, 2017 verdict of opinion of the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

“When the Courts and Tribunals are dealing with the issue of illegal migrants and foreigners, sympathy cannot be misapplied. The interest of the Country should be of paramount consideration,” the court said on October 5. The observation came after the court examined the evidence produced by Bhanu and the legal burden on a person whose citizenship is questioned.

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The case arose from proceedings before the tribunal. Bhanu maintained that she was an Indian by birth and relied on electoral rolls of 1966 and 1970 in which the name of the person she claimed was her father appeared. She also produced later electoral rolls carrying her own name, a link certificate issued by a village panchayat secretary and a PAN card application.

Tribunal found family link unproved

The tribunal considered the electoral rolls and other documents but found that Bhanu had failed to establish her link with the persons she claimed were her father and grandfather. It also discarded the panchayat certificate because its issuing authority had not been examined.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund said that under the Foreigners Act, the person asserting that they are not a foreigner has to prove it. Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund said that under the Foreigners Act, the person asserting that they are not a foreigner has to prove it.

It then declared her a foreigner of the post-March 25, 1971 stream, recording a finding that she had entered India illegally from Bangladesh after that date.

Bhanu argued that her evidence had not been effectively challenged because neither she nor her witness had been cross-examined. Her counsel also argued that the tribunal had accepted material showing her relationship with her claimed father.

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She examined herself as a witness and produced Md Imam Hussain, whom she described as her uncle. Hussain supported her claim that she was the daughter of Hasen Ali, whose name appeared in the older electoral records.

The authorities opposed the petition, arguing that the burden was on Bhanu to establish that she was not a foreigner and that she had failed to provide sufficient family details and documentary evidence to prove the claimed lineage.

Citizenship claim must be proved

The high court held that a person appearing before a tribunal cannot avoid making a complete disclosure simply because the proceedings are described as a “representation” rather than a written statement.

The bench said a person claiming Indian citizenship must plead the foundational facts supporting the claim and prove them through “cogent, reliable and admissible evidence”. The court referred to the burden under the Foreigners Act, under which the person asserting that they are not a foreigner has to establish that position.

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The court said the relevant disclosure would include facts such as when and where the person was born, who their parents were, where the parents were born and other family details necessary to establish the claimed lineage.

It said that her written statement did not disclose the names of her grandparents, parents, her father’s siblings, her own siblings or her children. It also did not state where and when her parents were born or when and where she herself was born and brought up.

The court then examined the electoral rolls relied upon by Bhanu. Although the 1966 and 1970 rolls contained the name of the person she claimed was her father, the bench found that those documents did not establish that she was his daughter. The bench noted that she was not shown as a voter along with her parents in those records.

It further found that the family of the claimed grandparents and parents could not be established from the electoral rolls. The court, therefore, held that Bhanu’s statement that she was Hasen Ali’s daughter, along with the village panchayat link certificate, was insufficient to establish the relationship through cogent and admissible evidence.

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The bench also rejected the argument that the absence of cross-examination meant Bhanu’s evidence had to be accepted as truthful.

The court said a disputed fact does not become proved merely because the opposing side did not cross-examine a witness. It also reiterated that oral testimony alone cannot constitute proof of citizenship in proceedings before a Foreigners’ Tribunal and that relevant facts must be established through documentary evidence.

The bench further held that simply mentioning a person’s name as the father of a suspect in a summons does not establish parentage. Such a reference cannot be treated as an admission of the relationship.

The high court ultimately held that the tribunal’s opinion did not warrant interference and dismissed Bhanu’s writ petition. It also revoked the interim bail granted to her on August 25, 2017 and directed that the consequences of the tribunal’s May 19, 2017 opinion declaring her a foreigner of the post-March 25, 1971 stream would follow.