‘Symbol of democracy’ in AI era: Bombay High Court seeks to revive crumbling library

Observing that libraries remain one of the strongest bridges between society and knowledge even in the AI era, the Bombay High Court has taken cognisance of the poor condition of the Bhaskarrao Jadhav Library in Kolhapur and registered a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL).

The court said that libraries continue to bridge the digital divide and provide access to knowledge for all sections of society and cannot be treated as an “attic where old books go to die.”

Justices Milind N Jadhav and Nandesh S Deshpande were on July 21 hearing the PIL after the court took note of a Marathi newspaper report published on July 14, highlighting the condition of the library in Ruikar Colony, Kolhapur. The bench appointed advocates Ritesh Thobade and Bhargavi Patil as amici curiae through the Legal Aid Committee to assist the court in the proceedings.

The court underlined that a library is “the only civic space remaining where an individual can spend time without being required to make a purchase,” and described a public library as a “proud symbol of India’s hard-won democracy, of freedom of information, and the ability of any one to access that information,” besides promoting community engagement and research.

The newspaper report said monsoon damage had left the library building in a dilapidated condition, with leaky ceilings threatening its rare collection. The library houses 21,825 books and is used by more than 400 regular readers, most of them students preparing for competitive examinations, making it one of Kolhapur’s most important public learning spaces.

Justices Milind N Jadhav and Nandesh S Deshpande appointed advocates Ritesh Thobade and Bhargavi Patil as amici curiae and directed them to visit the library. Justices Milind N Jadhav and Nandesh S Deshpande appointed advocates Ritesh Thobade and Bhargavi Patil as amici curiae and directed them to visit the library.

Engages cross-section of society

Highlighting the continuing relevance of libraries despite rapid technological advancements, the bench said they remain indispensable institutions for academic pursuits and social inclusion. “Public libraries are centre for community engaging different cross-sections of the society. They aid in research. Public libraries cannot be treated as a sort of attic where old books go to die.”

“The library in today’s time especially in digital era where the Artificial Intelligence has taken over all facets of life, serves as one of the most important conduit to connect the society at large with regard to the academic pursuits. That apart, the library also serves a centre for interaction for students,” the court said.

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The judges observed that libraries bridge the digital divide, help people navigate information and provide access to software, internet facilities, books, journals and reference material, particularly for low-income individuals who may otherwise not have access to such resources.

‘Second home’ for students

The order recorded that Bhaskarrao Jadhav Library was registered on December 15, 1972. The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation took over its maintenance and started a branch in Ruikar Colony on December 9, 1979.

Kolhapur has the distinction of having passed the country’s first Public Libraries Act in 1945 during the pre-Independence era, making the present condition of the library particularly unfortunate, the bench noted.

The library comprises a ground floor housing books and a 4,000-square-foot reading hall on the first floor. It also has a separate newspaper reading unit and a collection of 21,825 books. The high court noted that the library has become a “second home” for many students from areas including Uchgaon, Vikramnagar, Temblaiwadi, Kadamwadi, Sadar Bazar, Muktasainik Vasahat, Jadhav Wadi and Ruikar Colony.

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The library charges a nominal annual membership fee of just Rs 1,000, providing access to books and reading facilities to many students preparing for competitive examinations, especially those who have limited resources and are unable to study at home because of space constraints.

The order also records that students have suggested converting the available open space into an ultra-modern library to facilitate healthy academic interaction and workshops. Referring to this suggestion, the court observed that preserving, protecting and augmenting such libraries should be the endeavour and duty of all stakeholders.

Court directs inspection

According to the newspaper report, heavy monsoon rains had created large holes in the library’s ceiling, resulting in severe leaking and seepage inside the building that could lead to the destruction of its rare collection of books.

The report also stated that the building had been neglected for quite some time and highlighted its dilapidated condition, including corroded doors and windows. “It is essential that Kolhapur Municipal Corporation…takes immediate steps in order to preserve the legacy and heritage of library,” the bench observed, adding that failure to revive the library could ultimately lead to the destruction of the books.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the high court appointed advocates Ritesh Thobade and Bhargavi Patil as amici curiae and directed them to visit the library, inspect its condition and draft a proper PIL incorporating the cause of action, along with suggestions and the steps required to be undertaken by the corporation. The civic body and library authorities have also been directed to facilitate the inspection.

During the hearing, counsel for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation informed the court that a work order had been issued in November 2025 and work had commenced in April 2026. The order did not specify the nature of the work. While appreciating the civic body’s efforts, the bench pointed out that the newspaper report suggested otherwise, and directed the corporation to place the work order and photographs on record.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 18, by which time the amici curiae have been asked to inspect the library, prepare their report and draft a proper PIL for consideration.