Take swift action on gender-based bullying in schools: Punjab & Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered all schools in Haryana to strictly comply with the guidelines aimed at preventing student suicides and mending mental health infrastructure. Observing that instructions remaining solely on paper offer little protection to a child in distress, the High Court directed that every school expressly cover complaints of bullying and harassment based on gender, gender identity and sexual orientation within its compliance framework.

Justice Manisha Batra also ordered the Department of School Education to make sure that all the schools functioning in the state must follow the guidelines to prevent student suicides laid down by the Supreme Court in a 2025 case, along with the 2021 guidelines on school safety and security.

“It shall be ensured that the mechanism and the internal committee in every school expressly cover complaints of bullying and harassment on the basis of gender, gender identity and sexual orientation. It shall further be ensured that such complaints are dealt with promptly and confidentially, and that the cases in which a cognisable offence is disclosed are reported to the police as required by law,” the October 31 order read.

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The High Court observed that “the guidelines which remain on paper offer little protection to a child in distress. The CBSE circular of the year 2015 was in force throughout the period during which the deceased child is alleged to have suffered” and that the real issue was the “effective implementation” of the existing guidelines at the school level.

The mother claimed she was a single parent and worked as an art teacher at a school where her son was admitted and studied from Class 2 to Class 10. The mother alleged that from Class 6 onwards, her son was called many humiliating names and was also physically bullied and sexually assaulted by a group of students at the school.

Justice Manisha Batra stated that the facts raised serious questions about how complaints of bullying and harassment of a vulnerable child were dealt with by the school. Justice Manisha Batra stated that the facts raised serious questions about how complaints of bullying and harassment of a vulnerable child were dealt with by the school.

According to the mother, the child was also subjected to cyberbullying through fake social media accounts; as a result, the child started suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, and he was treated at various hospitals. In September 2021, a doctor certified that the child was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder because of the bullying and sexual abuse. The child was also certified to be suffering from Dyslexia.

The mother claimed that on September 23, 2021, she had sent an e-mail to the principal, naming the students who had allegedly abused, bullied, and harassed her son. The mother alleged that the school authorities did not take any effective action on her complaint and that the principal replied after more than a month, saying that the main students named in the e-mail had already left the school and that there was no proof to take action against the others.

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The mother stated that during the Class 10th Board examinations no scribe was provided to the child in his first exam and during the Science examination, the Headmistress allegedly kept forcing him to do the numerical questions despite his condition and had allegedly also told him that there was nothing like mental illness and that he and his mother were taking “undue advantage” of his problems.

On February 24, 2022, the child committed suicide and left behind a suicide note in which he wrote that the school had killed him, specifically naming the headmistress and the higher authorities of the school. An FIR was filed for abetment of suicide; the headmistress was arrested but was given bail by the trial court.

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A Special Investigation Team was formed on March 5, 2022, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added during the investigation. An offence for failing to report or record a child sexual abuse case was primarily made out against the principal because she had dealt with the previous complaint on her own and not informed the police about it.

The mother then approached the High Court in October 2022, contending that the investigation was being done in a casual and biased manner and that schools in India had become unsafe for children belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. The mother also alleged that there was no “proper sensitisation” of teachers, counsellors and students, and appropriate guidelines were required to stop similar harassment in future.

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‘Effective implementation’

On the plea of monitoring of the investigation, the High Court observed that such a direction would of no use as the investigation had been completed and the final report was submitted before the trial court in December 2022. The court further noted that the mother’s remaining grievances could be raised before the trial court.

Regarding the plea for laying down guidelines for sensitisation of the authorities and guidelines to prevent harassment of students belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, the high court stated that it could not frame a policy for the educational institutions of the entire country and that the specific suggestions made by the mother were matters of educational policy.

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The high court observed that there were CBSE circulars on prevention of bullying and ragging in schools, guidelines on safety and security of children in schools, the NCERT training module of May 2025 and the Manodarpan initiative to address the specific concerns of students belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The bench stated that in 2025 the Supreme Court had issued guidelines regarding discrimination against students of the LGBTQIA+ community in a case, which were directed to operate as law until an appropriate law was made. The High Court said that since the guidelines were binding on all educational institutions across the country, they also addressed the mother’s concerns