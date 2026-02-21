Citing C Rajagopalachari, Orissa High Court denies promotion to police officers over delayed property declaration

The Orissa High Court said that the state entities have taken several preventive measures considering the "growing cancer of corruption and bribery".

Written by: Richa Sahay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 09:17 AM IST
Orissa High Court Rajagopalachari police officialsThe Orissa High Court said that relaxation cannot be granted mindlessly because there are pressure from some quarters. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

While citing the cautionary words of C Rajagopalchari, who warned that “swaraj” (freedom) would accelerate the “corruption and inefficiency of administration”, making “life hell”, the Orissa High Court held that failure of a group of state police personnel to submit their annual property declarations in time can lawfully lead to the denial of their promotional opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash allowed the state’s appeal against the single judge’s order that had permitted a number of police personnel to file their property declarations beyond the extended timeline for the purpose of securing promotions.

The high court started its order by referring to the words of C Rajagopalachari addressed to Mahatma Gandhi, as recorded in his book- Jail Diary: “We ought all to know that Swaraj will not at once or think… come, be better government or greater happiness for the people. Elections and their corruptions, injustice.. tyranny of wealth and inefficiency of administration will make a hell of life so soon as freedom is given to us.

Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash The bench quoted Kofi A Annan, the former Secretary General of the United Nations, who wrote about corruptions saying it is an insidious plague. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“It is in the light of the ever-growing cancer of corruption and bribery, several preventive measures have been taken by the state entities. One of them is to bring probity and transparency in the realm of public service,” the court said in its February 19 order.

‘Cause of public administration’

  • The court quoted Kofi A Annan, the former Secretary General of the United Nations, who wrote about corruption and said, “it is an insidious plague that has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies”.
  • It was further pointed out by Annan that the corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, erodes the quality of life and allows organised crime, terrorism and other threats to human security to flourish.
  • Merely because there is some pressure from some quarters, such relaxation cannot be granted mindlessly.
  • Multiple exceptions and multiple extensions would swallow the relevant rule itself.
  • The cause of public administration will be better served by sustaining the stand of the government than by disallowing it.
Also Read | Major relief to Punjab market committee employees as High Court quashes termination orders
  • Whether to grant an extension is essentially a matter of state policy, which involves a number of factors that are not judicially assessable since the judges lack the required administrative expertise.
  • The apex court, in several decisions, has expressed its deep “anguish” against the growing trends of corruption and bribery in all branches of “powers that be”.
  • The court looked at Justice G.P. Singh’s book- Principles of Statutory of Interpretation to understand whether the said rule is directory or mandatory in nature.
  • The high court noted that Singh says that the question as to whether a statute is mandatory or directory depends upon the “intent of the legislature and not upon the language in which the intent is clothed”.

‘Noting but a ruse’

  • The property declarations were not filed by the petitioners during the first and second extensions.
  • The plea of the petitioners that they could not fill out the declaration in the extended time because they were all in the field work is nothing but a “ruse”.
  • The rules of the Orissa Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959, are promulgated to achieve a “laudable” object. Such rules, therefore, have to be enforced in their “letter and spirit“, else their object will be defeated.
  • When the said rules provide for taking disciplinary action for non-filing of property declaration and further denial of promotion on that count alone, the orders bestowing benefit on the “unscrupulous” public servants run in conflict with the intent and policy of those rules.
  • A premium cannot be placed on illegality.
Also Read | Is promotion a fundamental right? Punjab and Haryana High Court answers
  • The relevant rules regarding the said property declaration and promotion have “mandatory” language, while stating that the consequences of non-filing of the declarations are “severe”.
  • The court noted that the declaration goes to Lokayukta and to the public domain.
  • The said single judge’s order is made during the pendency of appeals and therefore, cannot be treated as creating any concrete right in favour of the employees, when the main matter was yet to be heard.
  • The employees’ argument that the government’s act of extending the period for filing the property declaration twice created a “legitimate expectation” to have one more extension is “ridiculous”.
  • The things done in statutory discretion are not a “breeding ground” for any expectation which is less legal.

‘Error in previous orders’

  • Additional Government Advocate Satya Brata Mohanty argued that the provisions of the Orissa Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959, as a matter of policy requires every civil servant to declare assets and liabilities on or before the 31st day of January of every year or within such period as may be extended by the government.
  • Mohanty further added that this rule, by its very nature, is “mandatory”, but the trial court failed to properly analyse the same and made an error of “gross magnitude” which requires the interference of the present court.
  • He also pointed out that the trial court’s order could not be upheld as it was neither authorised nor justified in the teeth of said rules.

‘No fault in belated filing’

  • Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Asok Ku Mohanty submitted that the said rules requiring the filing of the property declaration, even if held to be “mandatory”, the prescription of period for doing it is only “directory” and therefore, belated filing of the declaration cannot be “faulted”.
  • Asok further claimed that the petitioners are entitled to stake their claim for promotion to the post of inspector of police since they filed their property declaration within the extended period.
  • It was further highlighted that the petitioners skipped the prescribed date for filing of property declaration because of field work, and therefore, their belated filing has to be accepted as sufficient compliance, keeping in view justice and equity and more particularly, in the absence of any prejudice to the public interest.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Pax Silica, AI Impact Summit, artificial intelligence, Sergio Gor, Pax Silica declaration, India us trade deal, India us interim trade deal, ai summit, India US agreements, India US business ties, india us ties, India US relations, Indian express news, current affairs
As India enters Pax Silica, US says our coalition stronger
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Sara Ali Khan aces Pilates
Sara Ali Khan’s 'mid-week motivation': Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
Sara Ali Khan’s 'mid-week motivation': Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique
Sara Ali Khan aces Pilates
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement