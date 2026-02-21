Citing C Rajagopalachari, Orissa High Court denies promotion to police officers over delayed property declaration

The Orissa High Court said that relaxation cannot be granted mindlessly because there are pressure from some quarters. (Image is created using AI)

While citing the cautionary words of C Rajagopalchari, who warned that “swaraj” (freedom) would accelerate the “corruption and inefficiency of administration”, making “life hell”, the Orissa High Court held that failure of a group of state police personnel to submit their annual property declarations in time can lawfully lead to the denial of their promotional opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash allowed the state’s appeal against the single judge’s order that had permitted a number of police personnel to file their property declarations beyond the extended timeline for the purpose of securing promotions.

The high court started its order by referring to the words of C Rajagopalachari addressed to Mahatma Gandhi, as recorded in his book- Jail Diary: “We ought all to know that Swaraj will not at once or think… come, be better government or greater happiness for the people. Elections and their corruptions, injustice.. tyranny of wealth and inefficiency of administration will make a hell of life so soon as freedom is given to us.”