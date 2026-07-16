‘Sustenance not equal to survival’: Telangana High Court grants wife maintenance

Underlining that “sustenance could not be equated to just survival”, the Telangana High Court has held that the income of the wife must be enough to maintain herself, similar to the lifestyle of her husband in the matrimonial home, while ordering a man to pay Rs 20,000 maintenance to his estranged wife and son.

Justice J Sreenivas Rao was hearing a plea filed by the man against the order of a trial court, which directed him to pay Rs 60,000 maintenance to his wife and son in a matrimonial case.

“The court has to determine whether the income of the wife is sufficient to enable her to maintain herself, in accordance with the lifestyle of her husband in the matrimonial home. Sustenance does not mean and cannot be allowed to mean mere survival,” the July 14 order read.