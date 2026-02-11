‘Suspicion, however strong, can’t be equated with proof’: Kerala High Court acquits murder convict

The Kerala High Court found that the trial court convicted the accused without evaluating the evidences placed on record. (Image is generated using AI)

Written by Sumit Kumar Singh

In a case that highlighted the “undignified and disorderly” existence that often paves the way for criminal activities, the Kerala High Court underlined the significance of “proof” and held it cannot be equated with suspicion as it acquitted a murder convict.

A division bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar was acting on the appeal filed by one Abhilash against the conviction verdict under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon).

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar noted that the prosecution has failed to allege and prove the charge against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution has failed to allege and prove the charge against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Suspicion, however strong it may be, cannot be considered as a substitute for proof. The trial court has convicted the accused without properly evaluating the evidence of material witnesses,” the bench held, while referring to a couple of witnesses.