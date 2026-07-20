‘Suspicion can’t substitute proof’: 3 acquitted in 15-year-old Bengaluru cop murder

The judge noted that the call detail records relied upon by the prosecution are not supported by the mandatory certificate under Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act. (File photo for representational use)

More than 15 years after a Bengaluru constable was murdered and his body burnt to hide the crime, a local court last Tuesday acquitted a woman and two men accused of the murder, ruling that the prosecution’s chain of circumstantial evidence had too many missing links to sustain a conviction.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, a traffic head constable at Malleswaram traffic police station, had gone missing on May 6, 2011. The next day, his charred body was found on a farmland near Bangarpet. The police arrested one Shobha Rani, Kumar, and Faizal on charges of murder, destroying evidence, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. The police claimed that the murder took place over a financial dispute related to a loan given by Vijay Kumar to Shobha Rani. They, thereafter, filed a charge sheet containing statements of 37 witnesses.