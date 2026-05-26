10-year suspension after murder charge: Why court reinstated PWD employee, ordered back wages

The Gauhati High Court was dealing with a plea of a PWD employee seeking to set aside his suspension. (AI-generated Image)

The Gauhati High Court has set aside the continued suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) employee and allowed him to come to work again, ruling that the approach of keeping the suspension in force without reviewing it and not initiating disciplinary proceedings is “not justified in law”.

Justice Pranjal Das was dealing with a plea of a PWD employee, who was suspended in 2016 over criminal charges against him. He was seeking direction for the department to pay his subsistence allowance during the suspension period.

“In the instant case, the approach of keeping the suspension in force without reviewing it and not initiating disciplinary proceedings by awaiting the outcome of the criminal trial is not justified in law and fact,” the court said on May 21.