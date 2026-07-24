Suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar’s daughter gets anticipatory bail

A Bengaluru sessions court Friday granted anticipatory bail to suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar’s daughter, who has been accused of securing a government post by submitting an alleged fake income certificate.

Reading out the order, the additional session judge said, “The petition filed under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, is allowed. The interim anticipatory bail granted earlier is hereby made absolute.”

The court granted anticipatory bail to the accused, Suma S Sahukar, on execution of a personal bond for Rs 1,00,000 and directed her to appear before the investigating officer as and when required for inquiry.

During the hearing for the interim anticipatory bail plea on July 14, Senior Advocate Arun Shyam appearing for the applicant had argued that Suma Sahukar had voluntarily withdrawn her candidature before the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against her. He also stated that documents relevant for the investigation were already available with the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and custodial interrogation was not required.