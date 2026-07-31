Suspended for wearing RSS uniform, Karnataka official gets major relief from Tribunal

The panchayat development officer was purportedly photographed wearing the RSS uniform during the event. (File photo for representational use)

The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) Friday set aside the suspension order of a panchayat development officer (PDO) who allegedly participated in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rally last year.

A bench headed by judicial member S Y Watawati gave the verdict, but the detailed order is yet to be made available.

Praveen Kumar KP, a PDO in the Sirwar taluk of Raichur district, was suspended by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on October 17, 2025, for attending the RSS rally in Lingasugur on October 12.

Kumar was purportedly photographed wearing the RSS uniform during the event. The department initiated an inquiry and suspended him for violating Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which mandates political neutrality and discipline among government officials.