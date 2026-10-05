CJI Surya Kant: Any modification to Form 6 not approved by Supreme Court

CJI Surya Kant: Let’s be very clear. Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us... Let us also be clear that when the report will be produced, we will like to see who has modified what.

In response to an argument on the “unlawful” modifications made to Form 6, which new voters have to fill, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said that the Supreme Court hadn’t approved “any” of the modifications to Form 6 and indicated that the court will examine who had modified it upon receiving a report from the Election Commission.

The statement came when a three-judge bench headed by the CJI was hearing the petitions filed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

For the first time, the Election Commission’s online version of the electors’ registration form, known as Form 6, included a new section that seeks the status of the applicant’s parents vis-à-vis the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, even though the statutory form itself has not been amended.