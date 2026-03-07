Allowing unequal pay for identical work amounts to whimsical discrimination: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the order whereby petitioner’s claim for pay parity with regular employees was declined. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that allowing a state employer to pay unequal wages for identical work would amount to validating whimsical discrimination which would force vulnerable workers into involuntary submission.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar made this observation while quashing the order whereby petitioner’s claim for pay parity with regular employees was declined.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed the order challenged by the petitioners. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed the order challenged by the petitioners.

The court noted that the doctrine of ‘equal pay for equal work‘ is deeply rooted in the constitutional philosophy and reflects the values that the state stands for.

“Allowing a State employer to pay unequal wages for identical work would essentially amount to validating whimsical discrimination which would force vulnerable workers into involuntary submission, compelling them to choose between survival and self respect,” the court said.