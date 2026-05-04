Bombay High Court grants bail to activist Surendra Gadling, the only Elgaar Parishad accused remaining in jail

However, Surendra Gadling will remain in custody as he has yet to get bail in the 2016 Surajgarh arson case.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiMay 4, 2026 06:48 PM IST
Surendra GadlingThe Bombay High Court granted bail to Surendra Gadling on the grounds of his long incarceration of over seven years and parity with the other accused. (File Photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to the Elgaar Parishad case accused Surendra Gadling, the only accused remaining in jail in the case. However, he is likely to remain in custody at Taloja Central prison, as he has not got bail in the 2016 Surajgarh arson case and his plea is pending in the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata granted bail to Gadling on the grounds of his long incarceration of over seven years and parity with the other accused. He was booked for various offences, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Fourteen of the 16 accused arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case are already out of jail. One of the accused, Father Stan Swamy, died in custody in 2021.

Nine of the accused—Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, Sudhir Dhawale, and Rona Wilson—were released on bail. In December last year, the high court granted bail to another accused in the case, Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, leading to his release.

In November last year, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Jyoti Jagtap. Accused Mahesh Raut was released on six-week medical bail granted by the Supreme Court, which was later extended.

In January this year, the high court granted bail to Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, members of the cultural group Kabir Kala Manch, in the Elgaar Parishad case.

Only Gadling remained to get bail then. He was also accused in connection with a 2016 incident in which armed cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) allegedly torched vehicles at the Surjagarh mine in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

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One year after his 2019 arrest by the Pune police in the Elgar Parishad case, Gadling was picked up in the 2016 arson case from Gadchiroli.

Authorities claimed he conspired to torch 76 iron ore transport vehicles from local mines. While his co-accused in the Surjagarh case secured bail the same year, Gadling’s plea for the relief remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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