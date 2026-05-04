Bombay High Court grants bail to activist Surendra Gadling, the only Elgaar Parishad accused remaining in jail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Surendra Gadling on the grounds of his long incarceration of over seven years and parity with the other accused. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to the Elgaar Parishad case accused Surendra Gadling, the only accused remaining in jail in the case. However, he is likely to remain in custody at Taloja Central prison, as he has not got bail in the 2016 Surajgarh arson case and his plea is pending in the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata granted bail to Gadling on the grounds of his long incarceration of over seven years and parity with the other accused. He was booked for various offences, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).