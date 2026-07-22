Surat driver gets 2-year jail term for stalking minor on way to tuition class

4 min readSuratJul 22, 2026 03:29 PM IST
A special court in Surat recently sentenced a 36-year-old man to two years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for repeatedly stalking and sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl while she was on her way to tuition classes.
The incident dates back to December 17, 2024, when the girl was walking home from her evening tuition classes. As she passed near a garden, Rajkumar Nayak, a driver, allegedly stalked her and made lewd remarks.
Delivering the judgment on July 18, Special Judge H M Vyas observed, “It is proved beyond doubt… that the accused did not know the victim or her parents before the incident… The accused used sexual language with the victim in a manner that she could hear, and taking advantage of her loneliness, held her hand, touched her, and committed the crime of sexual harassment. It is also proved beyond doubt that the accused had the intention to commit the crime.”
The court further noted that the accused pursued the girl despite knowing she was not interested and did not consent. “The accused committed the above criminal act with a child below 18 years of age… Considering the seriousness of the crime proven and its impact, it seems appropriate to punish the accused in a way that makes him understand the gravity of his offence. It is necessary to impose a punishment proportional to the crime,” the judge held.
Arguing for the prosecution, Assistant Public Prosecutor V L Faldu submitted that such behaviour poses a danger to society. “Such roadside harassment is rising. Strict punishment would set an example in society so that nobody dares to commit such an act,” Faldu argued.
In defence, advocate R M Patel pleaded for leniency, stating that Nayak is a married man and the sole breadwinner for his family.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Faldu expressed satisfaction with the verdict, “We are very much satisfied with the order… This order will set an example in society, where many such crimes go unreported, and instil fear in the minds of offenders.”
Defence lawyer Patel said they would review the detailed order before deciding whether to file an appeal in a higher court.
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Repeat offence
After the girl narrated the first stalking incident to her family, her father decided to discreetly follow her to ensure her safety. On December 19, 2024, the accused allegedly stalked the girl again.
Unaware that her father was nearby, he allegedly intercepted her and made indecent advances. The girl raised an alarm, prompting her father to intervene, but the accused managed to flee the spot. Distressed by the repeated harassment, the girl locked herself in her room and refused to meet anyone.
On December 20, 2024, the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the Umra police station, identifying the suspect as Rajkumar Nayak. The police charged him with sexual harassment and 78(2) stalking, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Nayak was arrested on the day the FIR was filed and remanded in judicial custody at Surat Central Jail. He was later granted bail on January 6, 2025. During the trial, the prosecution examined eight witnesses and submitted 13 documentary evidence files. Charges were framed on September 3, 2025.