Surat driver gets 2-year jail term for stalking minor on way to tuition class

A special court in Surat recently sentenced a 36-year-old man to two years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for repeatedly stalking and sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl while she was on her way to tuition classes.

The incident dates back to December 17, 2024, when the girl was walking home from her evening tuition classes. As she passed near a garden, Rajkumar Nayak, a driver, allegedly stalked her and made lewd remarks.

Delivering the judgment on July 18, Special Judge H M Vyas observed, “It is proved beyond doubt… that the accused did not know the victim or her parents before the incident… The accused used sexual language with the victim in a manner that she could hear, and taking advantage of her loneliness, held her hand, touched her, and committed the crime of sexual harassment. It is also proved beyond doubt that the accused had the intention to commit the crime.”