Surat resident moves Gujarat High Court citing Nasirnagar, SMC says no demolition plan

Twenty-six affected residents have separately approached the Gujarat High Court challenging the demolition, alleging that the civic body razed their homes without following due process. (Express Photo)

Fearing that his house would meet the same fate as the adjacent Nasirnagar slum, which was demolished by the Surat Municipal Corporation on May 30, a Surat resident moved the Gujarat High Court to seek assurance that no demolition would be carried out without notice and due process.

The High Court on Monday disposed of the petition after the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) assured that it has no immediate plans to raze the property and that, if any action is proposed in future, it would first issue notice and follow the procedure prescribed under law.

Justice Nikhil Kariel recorded the statement of the corporation on Monday, and directed that the civic body “take appropriate steps in accordance with law” if it intends to initiate any coercive action against the petitioner’s property. The court observed that “nothing further is required to be done” in view of the assurance given by the corporation.