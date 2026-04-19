Quack, who practiced as a homeopathic doctor, gets 3 years in jail

Sixteen years after he was caught practicing as a homeopathic doctor with a counterfeit degree, a Surat man was convicted for fraud and sentenced to three years of imprisonment by a local court on Friday, officials said.

Devnarayan Suyabali Patel, who lives in Dindoli area of Surat but is originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on May 11, 2009, and certificates recovered from him were later found to be fake.

During an investigation, Limbayat police found out that his Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) certificate, marksheet, and other documents that he purportedly got from BR Ambedkar University, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, were fake. A complaint against him was filed by one Dr. Rasesh Gujarati.