‘Habitual’ acid attacker gets death for Surat man’s murder while on parole

The judgment was given by the Surat district additional sessions court judge J L Shrimali. (File Photo)

Previously convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment for it, a 55-year-old man was on Thursday awarded the death penalty for the murder of a 23-year-old man, who was attacked with concentrated acid and then hacked to death, over a financial dispute, police officials said.

The judgment was given by the Surat district additional sessions court judge J L Shrimali.

In 2000, Bechar Kakadiya, a resident of Mota Varachha in Surat, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Surat district court for an acid attack on his brother-in-law Shantilal Patel, causing his death.

In 2004, when he was out on parole, he attacked his wife and another brother-in-law, Dhansukh Patel, in a similar manner, severely injuring them. Both of them survived an acid attack. He was then arrested by Katargam police. After the case trial, he was convicted for three years.