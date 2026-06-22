Charged for COVID treatment despite testing negative, Surat man wins consumer case

The Surat man also alleged gross negligence and unfair trade practices by the hospital and sought compensation for mental anguish, along with reimbursement of the disputed amount.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
3 min readSuratJun 22, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Surat, Covid 19, Surat hospital Covid treatment charges case, Surat Consumer Commission order, Covid billing dispute, DWTI Prabhu General Hospital, Bankers Heart InstituteThe Surat man alleged that despite the negative report, he was treated under a COVID protocol and charged accordingly, incurring medical expenses of Rs 3.71 lakh. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Surat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed DWTI Prabhu General Hospital and Bankers Heart Institute to pay Rs 1.64 lakh with 8 per cent annual interest from 2021 to a senior citizen, holding that he was charged for COVID-19 treatment despite testing negative for the infection.

Last Saturday, the Commission noted from medical records that Braham Kumar Garg, 58, had tested negative for COVID-19, and observed that the hospital failed to justify charging him under the Covid package notified by the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Man gets Rs 1.95 lakh payout after being partially given mediclaim post wife’s death

“Therefore, the hospital and its officials are liable to pay Rs. 1.64 lakh to the complainant with an interest of 8 per cent since 2021 should be paid to the complainant. The amount should be paid in 30 days,” a bench, comprising President P P Mokhiya and member Dr Tirthesh Mehta, said.

Treatment expense

Garg, a resident of Surat’s City Light area, had filed a complaint in July 2021 against the hospital, an insurance company, and its officials, alleging wrongful billing and deficiency in service.

Garg said he had taken a medical insurance policy worth Rs. 7 lakh from April 28, 2019, to August 23, 2020, from an insurance company in Surat.

He stated that he was admitted to the hospital on July 22, 2020, after falling ill, and tested negative for COVID-19. He alleged that despite the negative report, he was treated under a COVID protocol and charged accordingly, incurring medical expenses of Rs 3.71 lakh. While the insurance company reimbursed Rs 1.78 lakh, his claim for the remaining Rs 1.64 lakh was rejected.

Also Read | Eye treatment blinds man in one eye, 15-year legal battle ends in Rs 5 lakh payout

He further alleged gross negligence and unfair trade practices by the hospital and sought compensation for mental anguish, along with reimbursement of the disputed amount.

Story continues below this ad

The complainant’s counsel, Advocate Shreyas Desai, welcomed the order. “We are very much satisfied with the order as the hospital authorities knew that the complainant was not suffering from COVID, and even after that, it treated Garg,” Desai said.

The defendant’s lawyers could not be reached as they did not respond to phone calls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments