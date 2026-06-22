Charged for COVID treatment despite testing negative, Surat man wins consumer case

The Surat man alleged that despite the negative report, he was treated under a COVID protocol and charged accordingly, incurring medical expenses of Rs 3.71 lakh. (AI-generated image)

The Surat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed DWTI Prabhu General Hospital and Bankers Heart Institute to pay Rs 1.64 lakh with 8 per cent annual interest from 2021 to a senior citizen, holding that he was charged for COVID-19 treatment despite testing negative for the infection.

Last Saturday, the Commission noted from medical records that Braham Kumar Garg, 58, had tested negative for COVID-19, and observed that the hospital failed to justify charging him under the Covid package notified by the Surat Municipal Corporation.

“Therefore, the hospital and its officials are liable to pay Rs. 1.64 lakh to the complainant with an interest of 8 per cent since 2021 should be paid to the complainant. The amount should be paid in 30 days,” a bench, comprising President P P Mokhiya and member Dr Tirthesh Mehta, said.