Supreme Court’s idea to visit new NTA office, Centre’s ‘welcome’ response

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions seeking restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the judges would visit the agency’s headquarters to check if the required infrastructure and manpower are in place. “We will come there one day. Myself and my brother,” said Justice PS Narasimha, who led the bench, also comprising Justice Alok Aradhe.

Justice Narasimha made this remark after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the NTA now has a permanent address at Minto Road in Central Delhi. “We will come and see if the system is actually in place, whether it is working or not working, manpower, how is it,” he said. The Solicitor General replied, “We would be honoured.”