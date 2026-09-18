Supreme Court’s idea to visit new NTA office, Centre’s ‘welcome’ response

Justice Narasimha then underlined the importance of the NTA having a permanent space and at least half of its staff being permanent employees.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 03:07 PM IST
Supreme CourtA two-judge bench of Supreme Court is hearing petitions seeking restructuring of NTA
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A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions seeking restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the judges would visit the agency’s headquarters to check if the required infrastructure and manpower are in place. “We will come there one day. Myself and my brother,” said Justice PS Narasimha, who led the bench, also comprising Justice Alok Aradhe.

Justice Narasimha made this remark after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the NTA now has a permanent address at Minto Road in Central Delhi. “We will come and see if the system is actually in place, whether it is working or not working, manpower, how is it,” he said. The Solicitor General replied, “We would be honoured.”

Justice Narasimha then underlined the importance of the NTA having a permanent space and at least half of its staff being permanent employees. When the court was told that the high-powered task force chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is likely to prepare a report by September-end, the bench said an affidavit detailing the progress in consultations must be filed within 2 weeks.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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