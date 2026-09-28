Supreme Court’s AI advice for poll panel in Trinamool vs Trinamool case

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that the Election Commission use Artificial Intelligence and machine-learning tools to swiftly resolve the dispute between Trinamool Congress factions over the party’s name and symbol.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, is hearing former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s challenge to the Election Commission’s interim order freezing the Trinamool Congress’s name and its flowers & grass symbol till a decision on the factional feud is taken.

The Election Commission sought six months to resolve the matter, but the bench said three months is “enough”. At one point, Justice Bagchi said, “Use AI and machine-learning devices… it will expedite the case… reading documents, etc..”