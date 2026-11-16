Supreme Court calls for encroachment-free Yamuna floodplain, penalties on states over pollution

Observing that pollution in the Yamuna has only increased despite huge sums being spent on cleaning it, the Supreme Court has called for removal of encroachments from Zone ‘O’ floodplain area, surprise inspections of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and penalties on states and Union Territories where the river’s water quality deteriorates.

In its November 4 order, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan said that states and UTs through which the Yamuna flows must treat it as a shared resource rather than limit their responsibility to their respective stretches. It sought a formula for imposing penalties to end the practice of “passing the buck”.

“Everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains” that discharge wastewater into it, the bench observed.

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“This is why, despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, pollution in the Yamuna has only increased,” it added.

The court was examining a Yamuna Action Plan prepared by a committee headed by the Union Home Secretary, which it called is “a significant step forward… as it identifies domestic sewage as the single largest source of pollution entering Yamuna”.

Also Read | What happened to the Yamuna that once shaped Delhi?

The plan proposes 125 new STPs, 12 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), 10 municipal solid waste plants and 23 biogas plants, besides upgrading existing facilities.

However, the bench noted that while the plan stated that water bodies and wetlands along Zone ‘O’ – Yamuna’s designated riverfront zone in the Capital – were free of encroachments, an annexure to the draft Yamuna Action Plan, prepared by the Delhi government, marked all 35 such water bodies and wetlands in the area as encroached upon.

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“Further, although the Plan states that 28 of the 38 existing STPs in Delhi meet the standards… the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its report… states that none of these plants meets all the prescribed standards and that only five meet the bacteriological limit,” it added.

The bench said, “…unless illegal and unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters on the drains as well as on the riverbed are removed after rehabilitating their occupants, their sewage will continue to pollute the river at the source.”

The bench said Zone ‘O’, as defined in Delhi Master Plan-2047, should be protected as a green zone and, if feasible, extended from the Yamuna’s source to its confluence with the Ganga.

It added that no permanent structures should be permitted in this zone in future, except green parks and essential public infrastructure. Recreational facilities such as cycling and walking tracks should be semi-permanent, said the bench.

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“…permanent structures may be constructed only outside Zone ‘O’ and that too at a suitable height. Efforts should be made to remove all structures existing in Zone ‘O’, or in the proposed extended Zone… allocating alternative accommodation to the occupants…. Afterall, Yamuna must have space to meander and change its course, if it so chooses,” it added.

For the purpose of imposing penalties, it directed the CPCB “to place before” it water quality data at points where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each state, UT and district, covering parameters such as biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), faecal coliform and total suspended solids (TSS).

The bench said that if water quality deteriorates while passing through a jurisdiction, the state, UT or district concerned would be “held accountable and penalised”.

It asked the CPCB to suggest a formula for calculating environmental compensation, to be deposited with the Supreme Court Registry. “States/Union Territories shall be at liberty to recover such fines, after holding an inquiry, from the polluter as well as officials who were remiss in performing their duties.”

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Further, the court directed the CPCB to investigate and submit a detailed report regarding incidents such as fish deaths, white foam, algal blooms and sudden spikes in pollution levels. “The report should specifically mention the cause of such an incident or spike in pollution levels as well remedial measures to be undertaken.”

To monitor treatment plants, the bench ordered every STP, CETP and government-commissioned biogas plant to install tamper-proof smart energy meters within a month. Live data must be uploaded to pollution control board portals. “…Any break in the data feed exceeding 24 hours shall be presumed to be non-operation of the plant unless the operator proves otherwise,” the court added.

It asked CPCB to arrange unannounced sampling of STPs with a capacity of at least five million litres per day and CETPs at least once every quarter, through IITs, NITs or accredited laboratories. Results must be “published within 30 days”, with environmental compensation recovered for “each day of non-compliance”.

The court directed chief secretaries of Yamuna basin states and UTs and secretaries of concerned central ministries to nominate nodal officers of at least Special Secretary rank within two weeks. “The officer in charge of each plant and each major drain shall be named on the portal and shall file a monthly compliance affidavit before this court,” the bench directed.

It will next hear the matter on January 13, 2027.