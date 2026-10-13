Senior Delhi Police officer to explain: Supreme Court on women journalists heckled, detained

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the presence of a senior Delhi Police officer on Thursday to explain the allegations that women journalists covering the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the National Capital were heckled and some even detained despite identifying themselves as media personnel.
“We would like some senior officer to remain present here and explain,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, said after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), seeking protection for journalists, especially women, from arbitrary detention.
The court said it will hear the plea on Thursday alongwith other petitions challenging the detention of political leaders and suspension of rail services and shutting down of Metro stations in the wake of the protests.
Though the court was scheduled to hear the petitions against the detentions of political leaders and Metro closure on Tuesday, the hearing was adjourned as one of the judges was unwell.
Hearing the petitions on October 9, the court had directed the government to ensure that there is “no complete prohibition on movement of Metro/trains”, and “no inconvenience is caused to the citizenry of Delhi”.
However, with the protests called by the CJP on Saturday leading to detention of lawyers and closure of entry-exit gates of 45 Metro stations, petitions were filed before the court alleging contempt of its October 9 directions.
On October 11, the court asked authorities to ensure that there are no illegal detentions, free and smooth movement of people is allowed, Metro and train services function normally, and Internet services are not disrupted — all subject to law and order conditions.
Maintaining that the petitioners had made a prima facie case of contempt, the bench asked the Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to file affidavits and compliance reports by Tuesday.
With the proceedings adjourned, the bench on Tuesday allowed a request to extend the time for filing the affidavits till Thursday. Seeking extension of time, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the affidavits are ready and he only wanted to vet them and make them more comprehensive.
The court also issued notice on a fresh petition by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the constitutional validity of Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioners and Other Election Commissioners Act 2023, which provides immunity to ECs for actions taken in discharge of their official duties.
Further, the bench agreed to take up on Thursday a petition highlighting the unauthorised crowding and ruckus in the Supreme Court premises, including its Registry, as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashvi Yadav marched to the court on Monday evening to file a petition challenging the functioning of the CEC and SIR process.