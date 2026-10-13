Senior Delhi Police officer to explain: Supreme Court on women journalists heckled, detained

With the proceedings adjourned, the bench on Tuesday allowed a request to extend the time for filing the affidavits till Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the presence of a senior Delhi Police officer on Thursday to explain the allegations that women journalists covering the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the National Capital were heckled and some even detained despite identifying themselves as media personnel.

“We would like some senior officer to remain present here and explain,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, said after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), seeking protection for journalists, especially women, from arbitrary detention.

The court said it will hear the plea on Thursday alongwith other petitions challenging the detention of political leaders and suspension of rail services and shutting down of Metro stations in the wake of the protests.